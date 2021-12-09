Dried Cranberry Market to hit $1,203.32 Million, Globally, by 2027 at 2.3 % CAGR: The Insight Partners

the insight partners - logo

Wheat Starch Market is expected to reach US$ 1,203.32 million by 2027, Ease of Use in Wide Range of Food Applications to Accelerate Wheat Starch Market Growth.

NEW YORK, UNITED STATES, December 9, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- According to our latest market study on “Wheat Starch Market Forecast to 2027 – COVID-19 Impact and Global Analysis – by Type (Native Wheat Starch and Modified Wheat Starch), Grade (Food Grade and Industrial Grade), and End-User Industry (Food and Beverages, Cosmetics and Others)” the market was valued at US$ 1,016.95 million in 2019 and is projected to reach US$ 1,203.32 million by 2027; it is expected to grow at a CAGR of 2.3% from 2020 to 2027. The report highlights key factors driving the market growth and prominent players along with their developments in the market.

Report Coverage Details

Market Size Value in- US$ 1,016.95 Million in 2019

Market Size Value by- US$ 1,203.32 Million by 2027

Growth rate- CAGR of 2.3% from 2020-2027

Forecast Period- 2020-2027

Base Year- 2020

No. of Pages- 152

No. Tables- 84

No. of Charts & Figures- 78

Historical data available- Yes

Segments covered- Type ; Grade and End User Industry

Regional scope- North America; Europe; Asia Pacific; Latin America; MEA

Country scope- US, UK, Canada, Germany, France, Italy, Australia, Russia, China, Japan, South Korea, Saudi Arabia, Brazil, Argentina

Report coverage- Revenue forecast, company ranking, competitive landscape, growth factors, and trends

Wheat starch is commonly used in sweeteners such as glucose syrup, maltodextrin and dextrose. It is employed as a stabilizer for sauces and puddings. Besides these, wheat starch is a type of starch that is believed to offer certain health benefits. It is considered to be a sugar substitute which helps in maintain the insulin level in a human body. Wheat starch is extremely fibrous and tends to enhance the calories in the body. It also acts as a fat cutter which supports the demand for wheat starch amongst the fat conscious people. It offers other health benefits as it reduces the glucose level in blood, improves gastrointestinal issues, maintains the cholesterol level and makes a consumer feel full after a meal. Owing to such health benefits wheat the food and beverage manufacturers are incorporating wheat starch in their products. Thus, the rising usage of wheat starch in food and beverage industry drives the growth of the wheat starch market

Effect of COVID-19 on Wheat Starch Market

The COVID-19 outbreak was first reported in Wuhan (China) in December 2019, and since then, it has spread at a fast pace across the globe. As of December 2020, the US, India, Brazil, Russia, France, the UK, Turkey, Italy, Spain, Germany, Argentina, Colombia and Mexico are among the worst-affected countries by this pandemic. According to the WHO, as of December there are ~80,773,033COVID-19 affirmed cases and 1,783,619 death cases worldwide. The COVID-19 has been affecting economies and industries in various countries due to lockdowns, travel bans, and business shutdowns. Food and beverages is one the world’s major industries suffering serious disruptions such as supply chain breaks, technology events cancellations, and office shutdowns. China is the global manufacturing hub and largest raw material supplier for various industries.

Based on type, the wheat starch market is categorized into native wheat starch and modified wheat starch. In 2019, the native wheat starch segment held a larger market share. The physical extraction of wheat starch separates gluten and other proteins. Native wheat starch is also a plant-based component used in foods derived from wheat. It is a white to off-white powder with a neutral smell and taste. It's got an energy value of 4 kcal/g, i.e., similar to all other carbohydrates. Native wheat starch is used as a thickening, stabilizing, clouding, and glazing agent; moreover, it can also be used for binding and moisture retention. It is used in sugar confectioneries, bakery products, snacks, dairy products (such as cheese), alcoholic beverages, sauces and soups, pasta, ready meals, and meat and seafood (such as surimi).

Wheat Starch Market: Competitive Landscape and Key Developments

Key players present in the global wheat starch market include Cargill Incorporated, RoquetteFreres, Manildra Group, MGP Ingredients, The Archer-Daniels-Midland Company, Agrana Group, Tereos SA, Crespel and Deiters, New Zealand Starch Company, and SacchettoS.p.A. These companies are implementing new product developments, and mergers and acquisitions strategies to expand their customer base and gain significant market share across the world, which, in turn, permits them to maintain their brand name globally.

