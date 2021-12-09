Fuel Cells Market Demand, Growth, Trend, Business Opportunities, Manufacturers and Research Methodology by 2027

Emergen Research Logo

Fuel Cells Market Size – USD 2.75 billion in 2019, Market Growth - CAGR of 25.2%, Market Trends –Growing environmental awareness

Increasing public-private collaborations and increasing government initiatives regarding the adoption of fuel cells are driving the demand of the market.

The global Fuel Cells Market is expected to reach USD 16.58 Billion by 2027, according to a new report by Emergen Research. The growth of this market can be attributed due to the growing environmental awareness among consumers and increasing government initiatives regarding the adoption of fuel cells to reduce the emission levels in the environment. Increasing research and development for the technological advancement of the products is augmenting the demand for the industry.

The pandemic has severely affected the automotive & transportation industry and disrupted the supply chain, raw material supplies, and demand for the product in the automotive industry. As people are facing a financial crisis, there are changes in consumer buying behavior, which can adversely affect the industry. The liquidity shortfall and the cash crisis have already affected the sales of the product.

Regional Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2017-2027)

North America

Europe

Asia Pacific

Latin America

MEA

Competative Analysis:

The report also provides detail about market players in the global Fuel Cells market along with its company overview, global status, product portfolio, business financial standing, and license agreement. The key players in the market are adopting various strategies such as mergers and acquisitions, joint ventures, collaborations, partnerships, research and development investments and product launches to gain robust footing in the market and enhance their product base.

Key participants include Ballard Power Systems, Hydrogenics Corporation, FuelCell Energy, Inc., Bloom Energy, Plug Power, Inc., SFC Energy AG, Ceres Power Holdings PLC, Doosan Fuel Cell America, Intelligent Energy, and Toshiba Energy Systems & Solutions Corporation, among others.

Emergen Research has segmented the global Fuel Cells Market on the basis of Product, Application, End-User, and region:

Product Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2017-2027)

Phosphoric Acid Fuel Cell (PAFC)

Molten Carbonate Fuel Cell (MCFC

Proton Exchange Membrane Fuel Cell (PEMFC)

Solid Oxide Fuel Cell (SOFC)

Others

Application Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2017-2027)

Portable

Stationary

Transportation

End-User Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2017-2027)

Defense

Fuel Cell Vehicles

Utilities

Overview of the TOC of the Report:

Introduction, Scope, and Overview

Opportunities, Risks, and Drivers

Competition landscape analysis with sales, revenue, and price

Extensive Profiling of the key competitors with the sales figures, revenue, and market share

Regional analysis with sales, revenue, and market share for each region for the forecast period

Country-wise analysis of the Fuel Cells market by type, application, and manufacturers

