BuyChemJapan Now Offering Introductory Webinars
The Osaka, Japan based B2B specialist in Japanese chemical exports launched its online chemical marketplace earlier this year.OSAKA CITY, OSAKA / 大阪府, JAPAN, December 9, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- BuyChemJapan (CEO: Masa Oguchi) is now offering online webinars as a way to introduce its online chemical marketplace BuyChemJapan.com to interested companies. The "An Introduction to BuyChemJapan" webinar offers the chance to get a clearer understanding of BuyChemJapan Corporation's marketplace, its functions and the benefits it can bring to your dealings with the Japanese chemical industry.
The webinar is being delivered in two different ways.
Firstly, there will be open webinars held every Wednesday at 15:30 JST. These standardized 30-minutes sessions will include a 15-minute video presentation explaining both the genesis of the company and marketplace, as well as a step-by-step guide to signing up and how to best use the site, and a Q&A session with our Overseas Marketing Vice Manager, Alan Jones. These will be open to as many people as want to join, allowing for those who just want to have a better understanding of the system and its benefits without having to worry about participation in the attached Q&A session. These seminars will all be held via Zoom, and the relevant sign-in details can be found on our corporate site.
Alternatively, for those wishing to go a little deeper into what our service can do for you, BuyChemJapan Corporation is also offering one-on-one presentations to interested parties at a time and date of your convenience between 8am and 4pm JST. These personalized sessions can be modified to best suit what approach you want to take to them - be it a walkthrough specifics sections of the site or a more in-depth and focused Q&A session - and have no time limit, meaning you can be assured that you will get everything you need out of them. If you are interested in arranging a one-on-one webinar, please contact Alan Jones at jones@buychemjapan.com; for one-on-one webinars, you can choose the software/method by which the meeting is held.
BuyChemJapan is a free-to-join online service which allows for direct communication with its growing roster of high-quality Japanese chemical manufacturers.
Yousuke Nishida
BuyChemJapan Corporation
+81 6-6371-3730
email us here
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn