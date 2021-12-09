Dried Cranberry Market Revenue to Cross USD 1,898.9 Mn by 2027: The Insight Partners

the insight partners - logo

Extended Shelf Life of Dried Cranberries Escalate the Market Growth at 5.9% CAGR and Market Revenue to Cross USD 1,898.9 Mn by 2027

NEW YORK, UNITED STATES, December 9, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- According to our latest market study on “Dried Cranberry Market Forecast to 2027 – COVID-19 Impact and Global Analysis - By Product Type (Freeze Dried, Sun Dried, Infused Dried, and Others), Nature (Conventional and Organic), End Use (Bakery Products, Confectionaries, Dairy Products, Beverages, Cereal & Snack Bars, and Others), Distribution Channel (Supermarkets & Hypermarkets, Convenience Store, Online Stores, and Others), and Geography,” the market was valued at US$ 1,207.6 million in 2019 and is projected to reach US$ 1,898.9 million by 2027; it is expected to grow at a CAGR of 5.9% during the forecast period. The report highlights key factors driving the market growth and prominent players, along with their developments, in the market.

Report Coverage Details

Market Size Value in- US$ 1,207.6 Million in 2019

Market Size Value by- US$ 1,898.9 Million by 2027

Growth rate- CAGR of 5.9% from 2020-2027

Forecast Period- 2020-2027

Base Year- 2020

No. of Pages- 246

No. Tables- 232

No. of Charts & Figures- 100

Historical data available- Yes

Segments covered- Product Type , Nature , End Use , Distribution Channel , and Geography

Regional scope- North America; Europe; Asia Pacific; Latin America; MEA

Country scope- US, UK, Canada, Germany, France, Italy, Australia, Russia, China, Japan, South Korea, Saudi Arabia, Brazil, Argentina

Report coverage- Revenue forecast, company ranking, competitive landscape, growth factors, and trends

Dried cranberries are made by partially dehydrating fresh cranberries, which are red, tart berries. They are mostly used in trail mix, salads, bread, cereals, smoothies, juices, and baked food to enhance their taste. Dried cranberries are consumed as snacks in the North American countries, such as the US, Canada, and Mexico. They are most popular in the US and are commonly consumed during the Thanksgiving and Christmas holidays. Similar to other dried fruits, cranberries are a good source of fibers and antioxidants. The commercially produced dried cranberries contain added sugar, and they may also be coated in vegetable oil to keep them from sticking together.

Furthermore, research has shown that the nutrients in cranberry help slow tumor progression; moreover, they might have a positive impact on prostate, liver, breast, ovarian, and colon cancers. According to the researchers at the Center for Oral Biology and Eastman Department of Dentistry at the University of Rochester Medical Center, the PAC content in cranberry helps maintain oral health as it prevents the binding of bacteria to teeth. Cranberries may also be beneficial in preventing gum disease. Dried cranberries are high in fiber. High fiber intake lowers the risks of various diseases such as stroke, hypertension, diabetes, obesity, and coronary heart disease, along with certain gastrointestinal diseases. High fiber intake has shown to lower blood pressure and cholesterol levels, improve insulin sensitivity, and enhance weight loss for obese individuals. Dried cranberries also contain manganese and an array of phytonutrients that are essential for the human body. These phytonutrients are naturally occurring plant chemicals that help protect the human body from harmful free radicals. They have anti-inflammatory and cancer-preventing properties. Therefore, increasing awareness about the health benefits associated with the consumption of dried cranberries is driving the market.

Effect of COVID-19 on Dried Cranberry Market

COVID-19 outbreak first began in Wuhan (China) during December 2019, and since then, it has spread at a fast pace across the globe. As of December 2020, the US, Brazil, India, Russia, South Africa, Mexico, and the UK are among the worst-affected countries in terms confirmed cases and reported deaths. According to the latest WHO figures, there are ~71,051,805 confirmed cases and 1,608,648 total deaths globally. The outbreak has affected economies and industries in various countries due to lockdowns, travel bans, and business shutdowns.

Based on product type, the global dried cranberry market has been segmented into freeze dried, sun dried, infused dried, and others. The infused dried segment led the market in 2019. Nowadays, consumers are more inclined toward healthy eating habits, including products with natural properties and high nutritional content. At the same time, manufacturers need to improve the preservation ability, and expand shelf life and application areas of their food products. Fresh fruits, which feature exceptional organoleptic characteristics, receive new qualities with the infusion process. The process of infused drying of fruits is based on the natural processes of membrane diffusion.

Dried Cranberry Market: Competitive Landscape and Key Developments

Badger State Fruit Processing, Inc.; Decas Cranberry Products, Inc.; Fruit d'Or; Graceland Fruit Inc.; Honestly Cranberry; Mariana Packaging Company; Meduri Farms Inc.; Ocean Spray; Wetherby Cranberry Company; and Wonderland Foods are among the players serving the global dried cranberry demands.

