Electromin successfully installs EV chargers in the F1 team car park at the Jeddah Corniche Circuit
EINPresswire.com/ -- Electromin, one of the world’s prominent technology led EV solutions provider, and a subsidiary of Petromin Corporation, the leading lubricants and automotive services group in the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia, successfully installed EV chargers in the Formula One Team Car Park at the brand-new Jeddah Corniche Circuit during the build up to the first ever Saudi Arabian Grand Prix which concluded on December 5.
Electromin is an official partner of the Saudi Motorsport Company. The installation of the EV chargers were for the benefit of F1 team personnel only. The chargers will now be relocated to a permanent public parking location within proximity of the Jeddah Corniche.
Commenting on the decision to install the EV chargers Tony Mazzone, Electromin’s Director of Energy and EV Infrastructure said, “The decision is a statement of intent born out of Electromin’s future vision and proactive approach. We know what it takes to stay relevant, and we are acutely aware of our commitment to the principles of Vision 2030 and the Saudi Green Initiative. Electromin’s choices will ensure that future generations will be the beneficiaries of a cleaner, greener environment. This new initiative with the Jeddah Formula One Grand Prix and the relocation of the EV chargers to a public area is a step forward in ensuring the nation’s transition to EV technology in the future.”
The benefits of moving the EV chargers to a public space illustrate commitment to clean air while signaling the way forward to forms of cleaner transportation which has a positive environmental impact by cutting carbon emissions. These are issues that Electromin are conscious of, and it merges into their announcement last month to provide turnkey solutions for all e-mobility needs such as infrastructure solutions, software, and consultancy for e-mobility to customers across the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia.
With the growth of EVs gathering rapid pace internationally and in the GCC, Electromin is poised to capitalize on this trend in Saudi Arabia as original equipment manufacturers (OEMS) migrate from standard international combustion engine (ICE) vehicles towards electric vehicles (EV).
Saudi Arabia had announced this October that at least 30% of cars in its capital city of Riyadh would be electric by 2030. This is an important step towards a national enterprise in keeping with the principles of the Saudi Vision 2030 and the Saudi Green Initiative. The Kingdom is working to realize a net zero goal by 2060. According to forecasts, Saudi Arabia's total EV vehicle fleet would reach a high of around 15.5mn units by the end of 2030. This illustrates a positive outcome for EV solutions. The introduction of EV charging stations by Electromin is, therefore, a significant case in point.
