VisibilityOne's Collaboration Monitoring Platform Is Now Available For MacOS Users.
Don’t just find the root cause, uproot the problem permanently. VisibilityOne’s powerful self-healing and device fail-over make IT support staff giddy!LOS ANGELES, CA, USA, December 9, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Besides winning best of show awards in two categories at InfoComm2021, the latest release of VisibilityOne now includes enterprise-wide monitoring for macOS users! We are super excited to have developed VisibilityOne for macOS alongside our already popular Windows platform!
VisibilityOne’s cross-vendor monitoring platform provides IT in-depth insights into the entire collaboration environment including UC, AV, IoT, USB, network, and hybrid users. This unprecedented monitoring capability also includes our exclusive self-healing of connected devices, why is this critical? In a recent study of 1000 video-enabled rooms over 80% of support issues and Trouble Tickets raised were related to the connected devices in the huddle or conference room. Our industry-first self-healing and failover capabilities resolve most of these issues automatically eliminating troves of Trouble Tickets and wasted time.
Today’s hybrid world demands remote users to be supported as well. Our application monitors user laptops and their connected devices, providing support teams with remote-healing capabilities, and remote live diagnostics. VisibilityOne goes even further and monitors the video service providers’ gateways, and the entire network path to support the end-to-end management.
This comprehensive end-to-end view is displayed on a single dashboard, which increases the support team’s efficiency to quickly identify where and what the issue is. This improved knowledge of the video ecosystem results in fewer Trouble Tickets, better meetings, and faster resolution of any remaining support issues.
The time to enable your team is now! Take a small step today and allow for the large burden to be lifted off your IT support team’s shoulders. Contact us to schedule a meeting and discover unparalleled knowledge and competency for IT.
