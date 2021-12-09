Mrkt360 Has Become a Meta Business Partner
The Toronto-based digital marketing agency has become a part of Meta's new rebranded partnership program.
The next frontier of digital connections and communication is something worth striving and evolving for. We are excited to see what new things we can create.”TORONTO, ONTARIO, CANADA, December 9, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Meta Platforms Inc. has set a new objective for the world to see: to change digital connection forever through its Metaverse and other platforms.
— Eran Hurvitz (Mrkt360 CEO)
Huge changes are needed to make this happen, starting with its partnership programs. The Facebook Business Partners (FBP) program has become the Meta Business Partner (MBP) program. The name changed in order to better align with Meta, Facebook’s parent company, as it evolves to tackle new challenges that come with pioneering the evolution of the digital ecosystem.
Meta Business Partners will be receiving a new badge in 2022 that communicates that their partnership is current and up-to-date. Among those partner companies, Toronto-based digital marketing agency, Mrkt360, will be receiving the new Meta Business Partners Badge.
“We are proud to accompany Meta every step of the way,” said Eran Hurvitz, Mrkt360 CEO. “The next frontier of digital connections and communication is something worth striving and evolving for. We are excited to see what new things we can create.”
Mrkt360 and other Meta Business Partners will have access to all of Meta’s tools, resources, training, and support to make sure they are well equipped to be at the forefront of this new digital era. This way, they’ll be able to advertise, sell, engage, and create, all through what is sure to become the biggest digital ecosystem in the world.
Marketing agencies interested in joining the rebranded partnership program can expect to be thoroughly evaluated across many different criteria such as qualifying placements, compliance with Meta’s Ads Policy, and the amount of Business Pages an agency currently manages. In exchange for meeting these and other qualifications, Meta will provide visibility, credibility, assets, resources and assistance necessary to form a part of the next generation of digital media.
For more specific information, visit Meta’s Agency Partner Site.
Mrkt360 would like to use this space to thank Meta Platforms Inc. for recognizing our expertise and work in helping businesses in all industries expand their online presence. This is a fantastic opportunity for our firm to continue to do what we do best and become better at it. The digital marketing landscape is highly competitive and diverse, and to be recognized by Meta only tells us that we’re doing things right.
We are excited to continue growing and collaborating with Meta on this journey of constant expansion of the digital landscape.
