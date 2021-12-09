Maryland Judiciary Process Servers Rebrands to Judiciary Process Servers

The new website was officially launched on November 17th, 2021 with expanded locations in Maryland, Washington DC and soon to be nationwide.

/EIN News/ -- Baltimore, United States , Dec. 08, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Judiciary Process Servers, is a legal firm that provides legal support services such as process server, skip trace investigation, stakeout, document retrieval, court filing service, and mobile notary services.

After revamping their website to Judiciary Process Servers, they now offer competitive pricing with Routine, Expedited, Rush, and On-Demand service levels. For each and every service level, clients can enjoy an efficient, fast, and friendly service with additional GPS, Date, and Time Stamps free of charge.

With over 7,400 assignments with 99.7% client satisfaction, the team at Judiciary Process Servers is committed to providing excellent legal support so that their clients can focus on the legal case. “We understand that serving your important legal documents is a vital element in moving your case forward through the legal system. Our firm is large enough to meet all your process serving needs but small enough to give you the attention you deserve”.

The team at the legal firm are certified paralegals and attorneys who are reliable, professional, and know the legal requirements regarding the service of process. They have experienced certified process servers who have years of military and law enforcement training that gives us the edge to complete even the most difficult jobs.

“Judiciary Process Servers exceeded my expectations by serving my paperwork within hours of requesting their services. I was sure I would need stakeout services and have to pay for several hours to track down the defendant in my case. I was shocked to find out that the process server was able to track him down and serve him the same day. I can’t thank them enough for taking this 6-month excruciating process off my hands”, commented Beth Ranken who is one of their satisfied clients.

For more information on legal support services, please visit https://judiciaryprocessservers.com/.

About Judiciary Process Servers

Founded in 2017, Judiciary Process Servers have a vision of providing the very best in legal support services. The Chief Process Server, Joe Horton, started the company on the foundation and belief that every client deserves the best service every time. Upon graduating high school, Mr. Horton joined the United States Army as a military police officer. Mr. Horton graduated with honors and earned his Paralegal Certification from Blackstone School of Law in Allentown, Pennsylvania. He began his legal career as a Certified Paralegal where he worked tenaciously and zealously advocated for his clients. During his tenure as a Paralegal, he learned that you do your best work when you always put your clients first. To this day, Mr. Horton continues to build a reputable legal support services business that our clients have come to trust and depend on.

Website: https://judiciaryprocessservers.com/

Name: Joe Horton Organization: Judiciary Process Servers Address: 8482 Fort Smallwood Road Suite B-110 Pasadena, MD 21122 Phone: (443) 805-3243