Human Rights Day: Youth Stand Up for Human Rights by Marching to Raise Awareness of Human Trafficking
This upcoming Saturday, December 11th, 2021, at 1 pm Youth for Human Rights DC Chapter will lead a march raising awareness about human trafficking abuses.
The march will begin at the Lincoln Memorial. Attendees are being encouraged to wear something blue in support of the United Nations Universal Declaration of Human Rights (UDHR).
Youth for Human Rights International organizes events like the Stand Up for Human Rights March to honor Human Rights Day and fight human trafficking.
We will march as a community to raise awareness of human rights and to bring hope to those suffering from trafficking that there is a brighter future where human rights will be respected by all”WASHINGTON, DISTRICT OF COLUMBIA, UNITED STATES, December 9, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- With human trafficking reaching new high levels around the United States, no community, school, or demographic is immune to this threat. Agencies, schools and community organizations must step up their campaigns to educate the public about this vicious human rights abuse.
— Aaron Carson, Youth for Human Rights DC Vice President
In a nation where such fundamental human rights are being abused, a group of human rights advocates in Washington, DC, are gathering together to stand up for human rights.
On Saturday, December 11, at 1 pm, the Youth for Human Rights DC Chapter will lead a march to stand up for the rights of children and victims of human trafficking around the country.
The march begins at the iconic Lincoln Memorial and will circle the World War II Memorial, before marching back to the Lincoln Memorial. Attendees are encouraged to wear something blue in support of the United Nations Universal Declaration of Human Rights (UDHR) and its 2021 #StandUp4HumanRights campaign. Like-minded organizations are encouraged to join in the DC march and can get details at Facebook.com/YHRDC.
Aaron Carson, the Vice President of Youth for Human Rights DC and one of the organizers of the march, said, “We will march as a community to raise awareness of human rights and to bring hope to those suffering from trafficking that there is a brighter future where human rights will be respected by all.”
The United Nations launched their human rights awareness campaign under the banner of #StandUp4HumanRights in December of 2016. Since then Youth for Human Rights DC’s annual march has continued to support this same theme.
Adopted on December 10, 1948, the Universal Declaration of Human Rights was compiled as a result of the egregious human rights abuses perpetrated during the Second World War. With the end of that war, and the creation of the United Nations, the international community vowed never to allow atrocities of that kind to ever happen again.
The Youth for Human Rights DC march is part of a global series of events happening in many cities across the US and countries around the world in celebration of Human Rights Day 2021. To learn about similar events happening near you, email activities@humanrights.com.
About Youth for Human Rights:
Youth for Human Rights International (YHRI) is a nonprofit organization founded in 2001 whose mission is to teach youth about human rights, specifically the United Nations Universal Declaration of Human Rights (UDHR), and inspire them to become valuable advocates for respect and peace. YHRI teaches human rights education both in the classroom and in nontraditional educational settings such as through art series, concerts and other interactive community events. Their most recent campaign has included #KnowYour30 with the deliberate purpose of increasing awareness of the Universal Declaration of Human Rights list of the 30 human rights every person has – and how these become interwoven into everyday life.
To learn more go to https://www.youthforhumanrights.org
or watch https://www.scientology.tv/series/voices-for-humanity/travis-ellis.html and https://www.scientology.tv/series/voices-for-humanity/mary-shuttleworth.html
Press Office
Youth for Human Rights International - National Office
+1 202-667-6404
email us here
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
Travis Ellis on Youtube