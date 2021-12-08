Join us for Let's Talk About Hanford

As we enter 2022, we want to look back on the last year of our agency’s work at Hanford in the next edition of Let's Talk About Hanford: A Year in Review.

Join us for the live discussion 5:30 p.m. Jan. 13, 2022, on Facebook or WebEx.

For our sixth conversation, we're bringing on some of our top Hanford experts at Ecology to share a few of the highlights of our recent work involving Hanford Site cleanup.

We'll begin the event with an overview of our work during the last year and a presentation highlighting some of the most significant projects completed or underway. Then, we'll move into a live Q&A and our team will answer your questions!

Our Hanford subject matter experts will be joined by hosts Ginger Wireman, Daina McFadden, and Ryan Miller, the Nuclear Waste Program communications team.

Join the conversation

This virtual event is available to stream on both Facebook Live and WebEx. Join via Facebook by watching live at the time of the event on our Hanford Facebook page, or the Facebook event page.

For the WebEx stream (audio and video):

Join by phone (audio only):

+1-415-655-0001 US Toll

​+1-206-207-1700 United States Toll (Seattle)

Access Code: 245 018 20182

Event password: (57297495 when joining by phone only)

Can't attend the conversation on Jan. 13? The event recording will be available on our Facebook page and YouTube channel shortly after the stream ends. You can also submit your questions to us about our work at Hanford during the last year in advance of the live event. We'll make every effort to answer your submitted questions live during the Q&A session.

What it's all about

We first announced these virtual events in late March, with the aim to help you better understand all things related to Hanford and its complex nuclear cleanup.

Beginning in World War II, Hanford produced plutonium for decades before shifting to a new mission in 1989; cleaning up the massive amounts of waste and contamination that production left behind.

These conversations blend high-level easy-to-understand presentations and conversations with you about Hanford topics, ranging from specific cleanup projects and history of the site to the Hanford Reach habitat and wildlife that call it home.

We're gearing these virtual discussions toward those unfamiliar with Hanford, those who want a refresher, or to expand existing knowledge about Hanford. We'll start each event with a short high-level presentation on that day's topic, followed by a live Q&A with those watching.

Have any questions or ideas for future conversations? Drop us a line, and we hope to see you virtually during our sixth livestream!

Missed the introduction video or first five conversations? Check them out on YouTube.