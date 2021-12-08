Submit Release
News Search

There were 776 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 183,624 in the last 365 days.

Wisconsin Corn Promotion Board Nominees Announced, Election Underway

FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE: December 8, 2021 Contact: Morgan Cavitt, Public Information Officer, (608) 224-5041, morgan.cavitt@wisconsin.gov

Download PDF

MADISON, Wis. – The Wisconsin Department of Agriculture , Trade and Consumer Protection (DATCP) has certified three nominees that are eligible to be elected to the Wisconsin Corn Prom​otion Board (WCPB). Corn growers in affected districts will have until January 15, 2022 to vote on the following candidates:

  • District 4 Nominee: Calvin Dalton, Endeavor, Wisconsin Includes Monroe, Juneau, Adams, Waushara, Marquette, and Columbia counties 
  • District 8 Nominee: Casey Kelleher, Whitewater, Wisconsin Includes Jefferson, Walworth, Racine, and Kenosha counties  
  • District 9 Nominee: Whilden R. Hughes, Janesville, Wisconsin Includes Green and Rock counties

DATCP confirmed that all certified candidates meet the eligibility criteria of being an active corn producer, selling corn into commercial channels, and residing within their respective districts. DATCP also certified each candidate's timely nomination form, which includes five signatures from active corn producers within their district, and a notarized eligibility form.

To facilitate the voting process, DATCP will distribute mail-in ballots to corn producers who reside in the three affected districts. Producers who do not receive a ballot by December 31, 2021 should request a ballot by contacting Debbie Gegare, DATCP market orders program coordinator, at (608) 224-5116 or debbie.gegare@wisconsin.gov. Completed ballots must be signed and sent to WI DATCP, Marketing Order Program, P.O. Box 8911, Madison, WI  53708-8911 and postmarked on or before January 15, 2022. Unsigned ballots will not be counted.

Election results will be announced at the end of January 2022 and elected producers will serve a three-year term beginning February 1, 2022.

Learn more about the Wisconsin Corn Promotion Board at https://wicorn.org/.

DATCP administers elections for Wisconsin commodity marketing boards. To learn more about the market order boards, visit https://datcp.wi.gov/Pages/About_Us/MarketingBoards.aspx.

###​

Find more DATCP news in our newsroom, on Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram.

You just read:

Wisconsin Corn Promotion Board Nominees Announced, Election Underway

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.