Wisconsin Corn Promotion Board Nominees Announced, Election Underway

MADISON, Wis. – The Wisconsin Department of Agriculture , Trade and Consumer Protection (DATCP) has certified three nominees that are eligible to be elected to the Wisconsin Corn Prom​otion Board (WCPB). Corn growers in affected districts will have until January 15, 2022 to vote on the following candidates:

District 4 Nominee: Calvin Dalton, Endeavor, Wisconsin Includes Monroe, Juneau, Adams, Waushara, Marquette, and Columbia counties

District 8 Nominee: Casey Kelleher, Whitewater, Wisconsin Includes Jefferson, Walworth, Racine, and Kenosha counties

District 9 Nominee: Whilden R. Hughes, Janesville, Wisconsin Includes Green and Rock counties

DATCP confirmed that all certified candidates meet the eligibility criteria of being an active corn producer, selling corn into commercial channels, and residing within their respective districts. DATCP also certified each candidate's timely nomination form, which includes five signatures from active corn producers within their district, and a notarized eligibility form.

To facilitate the voting process, DATCP will distribute mail-in ballots to corn producers who reside in the three affected districts. Producers who do not receive a ballot by December 31, 2021 should request a ballot by contacting Debbie Gegare, DATCP market orders program coordinator, at (608) 224-5116 or debbie.gegare@wisconsin.gov. Completed ballots must be signed and sent to WI DATCP, Marketing Order Program, P.O. Box 8911, Madison, WI 53708-8911 and postmarked on or before January 15, 2022. Unsigned ballots will not be counted.

Election results will be announced at the end of January 2022 and elected producers will serve a three-year term beginning February 1, 2022.

Learn more about the Wisconsin Corn Promotion Board at https://wicorn.org/.

DATCP administers elections for Wisconsin commodity marketing boards. To learn more about the market order boards, visit https://datcp.wi.gov/Pages/About_Us/MarketingBoards.aspx.

