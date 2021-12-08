Right To Life - @Scientology Volunteer Ministers in Italy Donate Blood To AVIS (Blood Italian Volunteers Association)

Svientology volunteer going to donate blood

MILAN, MILAN, ITALY, December 8, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Scientology Volunteer Ministers continue with their new pro-life campaign by becoming donors for AVIS. Starting on December 1, 2021, with Milan as the starting city, six-monthly donations will be made by Volunteer Ministers in various Italian towns.

The initiative, which started on June 14 2021, with World Blood Donor Day, has seen more than 100 Italian Volunteer Ministers members of the Humanitarian and Relief Movement inspired by L. Ron Hubbard in the 1970s becoming active in the space of just a few hours.

"Human blood is a natural product, not artificially reproducible and indispensable to life. Donating blood is a voluntary and unpaid act; it is a civic duty. It is a concrete manifestation of solidarity towards others. It exalts the value of life and breaks down barriers of race, religion, or ideology. It represents one of the few moments of true preventive medicine. It is an act of extreme generosity that saves the lives of others. The very fact that blood is rare implies the need to make it available to others who may be in need...", says the AVIS website in answer to this important question of 'why to donate?'. It probably expresses the best the reason for this initiative by a team of volunteers for whom "helping others" is of vital importance.

In Milano, PRO.CIVI.CO.S. (Volunteers of Civil Protection of the Community of Scientology) have also participated since the beginning of the pandemic. Together they have reached and helped over 20,000 people, and this help has never stopped and continued daily.

According to the website of the Volunteers: "The Volunteer Minister (VM) program was launched more than thirty years ago, in response to an appeal by Scientology Founder L. Ron Hubbard. Noting a tremendous downturn in the level of ethics and morality in society, and a consequent increase in drugs and crime, Mr. Hubbard wrote, “If one does not like the crime, cruelty, injustice and violence of this society, he can do something about it. He can become a VOLUNTEER MINISTER and help civilize it, bring it conscience and kindness and love and freedom from travail by instilling into it trust, decency, honesty and tolerance.” Accordingly, in addition to travelling to wherever disaster strikes, Volunteer Ministers work with public servants in their own communities, helping to improve conditions right at home. Their information and training centres are bright yellow tents open to the public at weekend events and fairs, where anyone may enrol on a course or seminar that is delivered right in the tent. Extensive information displays present the full array of tools for resolving any situation—from rescuing failing students or getting addicts off drugs, to alleviating emotional trauma of physical injuries, salvaging troubled relationships or solving human conflicts.

Volunteer Ministers also deliver seminars to police, firemen and disaster relief organizations with local community programs as well as through Goodwill Tours traveling from city to city with their tents.

So whether manning a tent at home or in a village 10,000 miles away, Scientology Volunteer Ministers all live by the same motto: “Something Can Be Done About It.”