UN Genocide Remembrance Day to be Observed on December 9th in Canada: TGTE

"Speakers from Armenia, Rwanda, Nanjing, Greeks and others who faced genocide are joining hands with TGTE, to voice against genocide around the world"

TORONTO, CANADA , December 8, 2021 / EINPresswire.com / --United Nations International Day of Commemoration and Dignity, of the Victims of the Crime of Genocide, and of the Prevention of the Crimeis to be observed in Toronto, Canada.- This event is jointly organized by Hon. Aris Babikian Member of Ontario Provincial Parliament and Transnational Government of Tamil Eelam(TGTE).* WHEN: December 9th (Thursday)* TIME: 6:30 pm* WHERE:Metropolitan Center3840 Finch Avenue EScarboroughON M1T 3T4** WATCH LIVE:1. https://us02web.zoom.us/j/87315848085?pwd=bzgvVmJ2WEpNVTFLQWU1RXRCczNzdz09 2. www.tgte.tv Dance tribute will be presented by Smt Sutharsini Thileepan’s students of Samskrithi School of arts.* Representatives from Armenian National Committee, Alpha Education (Nanjing) Canadian Hellenic Congress, Rwandan Community Abroad Toronto, Chinese and immigrant professionals for racial equity (CPAC) and others will also speak at this event.It is notable that the speakers from groups such as Armenians, Nanjing, Greeks, Rwandans and others that faced genocide are joining hands with TGTE, to voice against the commission of genocide around the world.* Hon. Aris Babikian Member of Ontario Provincial Parliament will speak at this event. Hon. Babikian was instrumental in the Canadian Parliament and Government's recognition of the Armenian Genocide.* The Prime Minister of the Transnational Government of Tamil Eelam Hon. Visuvanathan Rudrakumaran will speak live, via zoom.* Deputy Leader of the New Democratic Party, Hon. Alexandre Boulerice’ video message also will be played at this event.- Videos will be shown on Armenian, Eelam Tamil, Nanjing and Rwandan Genocide.Mr. Kumanan Kunaratnam, Deputy Minister for the Ministry of Women, Culture and Heritage of TGTE. will be the Master of Ceremonies at the event.The Welcome speech will be delivered by Ms. Luxmy Viyapuri, Deputy Minister for the Ministry of International Affairs of TGTE.Closing remarks will be delivered by Mr. Roy Wignarajah, Minister for the Prevention of Genocide and Mass Atrocities TGTE.ABOUT THE TRANSNATIONAL GOVERNMENT OF TAMIL EELAM (TGTE):The Transnational Government of Tamil Eelam (TGTE) is a democratically elected Government of over a million strong Tamils (from the island of Sri Lanka) living in several countries around the world.TGTE was formed after the mass killing of Tamils by the Sri Lankan Government in 2009.TGTE thrice held internationally supervised elections among Tamils around the world to elect 135 Members of Parliament. It has two chambers of Parliament: The House of Representatives and the Senate and also a Cabinet.TGTE is leading a campaign to realize the political aspirations of Tamils through peaceful, democratic, and diplomatic means and its Constitution mandates that it should realize its political objectives only through peaceful means. It’s based on the principles of nationhood, homeland and self-determination.TGTE seeks that the international community hold the perpetrators of war crimes, crimes against humanity, and genocide against the Tamil people to account. TGTE calls for a referendum to decide the political future of Tamils.The Prime Minister of TGTE is Mr. Visuvanathan Rudrakumaran, a New York based lawyer.Twitter: @TGTE_PMOEmail: pmo@tgte.orgWeb: www.tgte-us.org BACKGROUNDTamils in the island of Sri Lanka faced repeated mass killings in 1958, 1977, and 1983 and the mass killings in 2009 prompted UN Secretary General Ban Ki-moon to appoint a Panel of Experts to report on the scale of the killings.According to UN internal review report on Sri Lanka, over 70 thousand Tamils were killed in six months in early 2009 and Tamil women were sexually assaulted and raped by the Sri Lankan Security forces.International Truth and Justice Project (ITJP) in February 2017 handed over details to UN of Sri Lankan Military run "Rape Camps", where Tamil women are being held as “sex slaves”. Also, According to UK Foreign and Commonwealth Office report on April 2013, there are over 90 thousand Tamil war widows in Sri Lanka.Thousands of Tamils disappeared, including babies and children. UN Working Group on Enforced Disappearances stated in 2020 that the second highest number of enforced disappearance cases in the world is from Sri Lanka.According to this UN report, the killings and other abuses that took place amount to war crimes and crimes against humanity. Independent experts believe that there are elements of these abuses that constitute an act of genocide.Members of the Sri Lankan security forces are almost exclusively from the Sinhalese community and the victims are all from the Tamil community. A Buddhist Monk shot and killed a Sri Lankan Prime Minister 1959 for having talks with Tamils.Tamils overwhelmingly voted in a Parliamentary election in 1977 to establish an independent and sovereign country called Tamil Eelam. This Parliamentary election was conducted by the Sri Lankan Government.