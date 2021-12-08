Governor Phil Scott Makes Key Appointments at the Agency of Administration

Montpelier, Vt. - Governor Phil Scott today announced that he has appointed Kristin Clouser as secretary of the Agency of Administration and Douglas Farnham as deputy secretary. Clouser served as deputy secretary since November 2020, before being named interim secretary last month, following the retirement of Secretary Susanne Young. Farnham currently serves as chief operational officer of the Agency.

“Over the years Kristin and Doug have been tremendous assets to the state, especially as we’ve navigated the unprecedented influx of federal dollars and the challenges that come with it,” said Governor Scott. “Both have demonstrated a deep commitment to public service, and I look forward to working with them in their new roles.”

Before joining the Agency, Clouser served in the Vermont Attorney General’s Office (AGO), first as an assistant attorney general in the economic services division of the Agency of Human Services (AHS), then as chief of the human services division of the AGO and general counsel to AHS.

Prior to joining state government, Clouser practiced civil litigation, criminal defense and family law at a private practice in Manchester, New Hampshire. Currently residing in Jericho with her husband and two children, Kristin earned her J.D. from Villanova University School of Law, cum laude, and she earned her bachelor's degrees in journalism and political science from Susquehanna University, magna cum laude. Clouser has received many professional accolades, including the Miles Androws Award for Outstanding Contribution to the Vermont Attorney General's Office, and was ranked Top 40 under 40 of National Trial Lawyers.

“I am honored and humbled by the opportunity to continue to serve the Administration as Secretary and be part of an incredible team of dedicated, focused individuals,” noted Clouser. “I look forward to the challenge and opportunity to lead the Agency and its dedicated employees to fulfill our mission and serve the needs of Vermonters in these unprecedented times.”

Prior to his appointment as chief operational officer, Farnham served at the Vermont Department of Taxes since 2011in several roles, including deputy commissioner, policy director and economist, and director of property valuation and review. As the chief operational officer, he has been responsible for eligibility assessments, accounting and the audit framework required for nearly $3 billion dollars in pandemic federal funds.

Before joining state government, Farnham served six years in the Unites States Army, 82nd Airborne Division and earned his bachelor’s degree from the University of Vermont and his master’s degree from Norwich University. Douglas currently resides in Montpelier with his wife and son.

“Growing up within miles of the Groton State Forest gave me a deep, lifelong appreciation for Vermont which my time in the military only strengthened,” said Farnham. “I am excited and grateful for the chance to serve Vermonters in this new role.”

About the Agency of Administration

The Agency of Administration is comprised of the Office of the Secretary, central office divisions and departments that provide administrative and supportive services to all Vermont state government agencies and departments, as well as Vermont taxpayers. With primary responsibilities related to human resources, revenues, accounting and budget management, physical plant, and contracting and general services, the Agency promotes the effective and efficient coordination of state programs and services by responding to changing administrative, policy and fiscal environments, while ensuring transparency and accountability of and value for public tax dollars.

