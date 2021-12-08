DEBYOO REIMAGINES THE RESUME AND LAUNCHES 4-DIMENSIONAL RESUME TO RESPOND TO A COMMON CHALLENGE OF YOUTH UNEMPLOYMENT

The resume will also address the issue of the great resignation.

NEW YORK, NEW YORK, UNITED STATES, December 8, 2021 / EINPresswire.com / -- Debyoo is pleased to announce the launch of its 4-Dimensional Resume , which is aimed at supporting youth quitting jobs or experiencing unemployment as a result of the COVID-19 crisis.Across the United States, millions of workers of all ages suffered job losses in the Coronavirus-driven recession, but the economic impact on young workers has been even more intense. Not only that, but the pandemic has also shifted the tensions between work, family, and other important aspects of our lives, and that seems to be at the heart of what economists call the “Great Resignation.”According to economists, the Great Resignation has taken many by surprise. At least one in four people quit their job this year, and that number could grow in 2022. Out of all the generations, millennials are leading the increase in people quitting their jobs. One of the top reasons Millennials are quitting their jobs is the lack of purpose or meaning. Unlike previous generations, a reliable paycheck isn’t a good enough reason to stick around at a company – they also need a sense of purpose and to feel as though they connect with the values of their organization. When a company has a weak culture, Millennials have no intentions of sticking around due to one main reason alone:Millennials feel unheard at work.As the global workforce prepares to enter the post pandemic reality, it is the responsibility of employers, workers, and governments to reinvent ourselves to meet the common challenges we all face. Debyoo, a mission-driven company, goes further and believes that it is also imperative to rethink the resume - this almost essential tool which constitutes the first relationship between the job seeker and his next employer.Yves Muntu, CEO of Debyoo says, “Timing is an important factor, and the COVID-19 pandemic has been the perfect time to reimagine the resume and launch the next generation of this traditional career search tool.”According to Yves and the team at Debyoo, this is a once-in-a-generation moment, which gives workers an upper hand, when we need to pivot boring and inefficient traditional resumes into an experience portfolio.“We want to provide workers, especially Millennials, with a next generation resume to make them the driving forces of change that will shape how we work in the future,” Yves states.With this in mind, Debyoo aims to replace the traditional resume with what the company is calling the "4-Dimensional Resume," or "4-D Resume" in short. This next-generation resume imagined by Debyoo takes into account:(1) the candidate's experiences and skills(2) their whole personality(3) their social impact(4) as well as the way they tell their storyYves Muntu adds, “Building a resume is just about telling your story. Our objective is, therefore, to desacralize the resume by offering users a simple but powerful tool to showcase their personality and make their voices heard.”Debyoo’s 4-D Resume is beneficial to a wide variety of users, including:Target 1: People who no longer want to be defined by their work and, because of the COVID-19 crisis, they now require more meaning and sense of purpose at work. Employers should understand their entire personality and the social impact of their work.Target 2: Job seekers and workers who want to differentiate themselves from others as society enters a new era where the war of talent has become the new normal.Target 3: Multifaceted people, or people with multiple careers, who face a lot of problems when it comes to building their resumes in order to find a job in a specific field. They are sometimes required to write several different resumes to target different employers.Target 4: Those who think and find that making/building/creating a resume is very difficult, painful, stressful, boring, complicated, and long.Target 5: Workers from the gig economy (task economy, economy on demand) who don’t typically create resumes to begin with.Target 6: Workers from the cultural/creative economies (e.g., music, cinema, theater, fashion, art, etc.) who have great difficulty building their resumes because of the specificities linked to their sectors.For more information about Debyoo, please visit https://www.debyoo.com/ About DebyooDebyoo’s mission is to build bridges between people, between communities and cultures through storytelling, creativity and technology.The company’s vision is to rethink the digital world to make our interconnected world a force for good.Debyoo’s core value is “Work is the key to freedom, independence and fulfillment.”