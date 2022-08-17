212Quest Presents Another Costa Rican Travel Quest Adventure
EINPresswire.com/ -- 212Quest, the travel company that combines tours with treasure hunts, is pleased to announce another South American travel quest adventure to the Republic of Costa Rica.
Costa Rica is one country that fills visitors with thrills and excitement at any given opportunity. Travel lovers that join this quest will visit the Tenorio Volcano National Park, view the stunning Rio Celeste waterfall, taste sugary pineapples in Boca Tapada, and an adventurous sea kayaking at Ballena National Park.
“And wanderlusters that love wildlife, nature, and treasure hunts will enjoy this 15-day South American travel adventure,” says Avi.
Participants will join other travel lovers to indulge in treasure hunts that lead to big discoveries and rewards for winners. They will chase clues, answer tricky questions, enjoy the hidden gems of Costa Rica, and race alongside other travelers to reach the final destination.
“This travel quest aims to get travelers to enjoy the beauty of this South American Republic as well as have fun and do crazy but exciting things that heighten their travel experience. The tour will be safe, interesting and participants can trust us to follow strict COVID-19 travel protocols to ensure the trip goes smoothly.”
The reward – participants get to win 100%, 50%, or 25% refund of their participatory fees when they become the quest’s first place, second place, and third place winners.
Interested participants should visit https://212quest.com/ to learn more about the Costa Rican travel quest adventure and participation requirements.
About 212Quest
212Quest is a travel adventure company that organizes adventurous world travels that go beyond the norm. What we do differently is – offer you a new form of traveling that is challenging, engaging, and highly entertaining by adding treasure hunts to make for a truly unique experience. Can you solve real-life puzzles or follow adventurous trails that lead to dreamy and mysterious locations around the world? Then this travel adventure might be the once-in-a-lifetime opportunity you have been waiting for.
Avi Zaslavskiy
Costa Rica is one country that fills visitors with thrills and excitement at any given opportunity. Travel lovers that join this quest will visit the Tenorio Volcano National Park, view the stunning Rio Celeste waterfall, taste sugary pineapples in Boca Tapada, and an adventurous sea kayaking at Ballena National Park.
“And wanderlusters that love wildlife, nature, and treasure hunts will enjoy this 15-day South American travel adventure,” says Avi.
Participants will join other travel lovers to indulge in treasure hunts that lead to big discoveries and rewards for winners. They will chase clues, answer tricky questions, enjoy the hidden gems of Costa Rica, and race alongside other travelers to reach the final destination.
“This travel quest aims to get travelers to enjoy the beauty of this South American Republic as well as have fun and do crazy but exciting things that heighten their travel experience. The tour will be safe, interesting and participants can trust us to follow strict COVID-19 travel protocols to ensure the trip goes smoothly.”
The reward – participants get to win 100%, 50%, or 25% refund of their participatory fees when they become the quest’s first place, second place, and third place winners.
Interested participants should visit https://212quest.com/ to learn more about the Costa Rican travel quest adventure and participation requirements.
About 212Quest
212Quest is a travel adventure company that organizes adventurous world travels that go beyond the norm. What we do differently is – offer you a new form of traveling that is challenging, engaging, and highly entertaining by adding treasure hunts to make for a truly unique experience. Can you solve real-life puzzles or follow adventurous trails that lead to dreamy and mysterious locations around the world? Then this travel adventure might be the once-in-a-lifetime opportunity you have been waiting for.
Avi Zaslavskiy
212World
email us here
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn