Sober Peer Gathers World Behavioral Health Leaders for Summit
COLUMBUS, GA, USA, December 8, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Sober Peer, the very large-scale behavioral treatment platform (VLSP) gathered its worldwide user group leaders today to discuss its key global initiatives to bring behavioral health care to its seven global regions. The group’s strategic goal is to put “Hope Within Reach of Every Person” needing help with a behavioral health issue. The initiative has gained impressive momentum since its launch in 2017 where it began with a small pilot program in the U.S.A.
Sixty regional directors from Eurasia, Latin and South America, Europe, Southern Asia, Canada, and the United States attended the summit representing some 1,400 care locations in 144 countries who have adopted Sober Peer’s new precision behavioral health technology platform. Today’s summit is a precursor to next year’s world user group conference which is expected to draw several thousand platform users. The summit will be held in July 2022 in Dallas/Ft. Worth, Texas USA.
The group discussed its ongoing strategic global initiative and its results from the implementation of precision behavioral health systems for large populations within these emerging markets. “Particular interest was given to examining our regional outcome and program performance in this culturally diverse population where our mobile-enabled technologies promise to close the gap to care availability”, said Sober Peer President, Ed DeShields.
Sober Peer’s global initiative is expected to take five years to complete its initial installation footprint where 1,400 care locations have made commitments to the platform. Its mobile-enabled platform allows global markets to move quickly due to the complex nature of geography, regulatory barriers, and lack of existing behavioral health technologies necessary to ensure better outcomes for patients. In the 4th quarter, 2021, the company registered its intent to operate its network in Denmark, Poland, Austria, Albania, Finland, Norway, Slovenia, Magdalena, Czech Republic, Bosnia, Montenegro, Portugal, Bulgaria, Ireland, Netherlands, Sweden, Lithuania, Belgium, and Georgia.
About Sober Peer:
Sober Peer is among the fastest-growing behavioral science technology companies serving the mental health and substance use healthcare market. Its very large-scale technology platform (VLSP) measures, predicts, and prescribes optimum treatment modalities across all treatment workflows in behavioral health. Its next-generation digital platform uses artificial intelligence and predictive analytics extensively to improve treatment insight, patient engagement, and outcomes for persons suffering from life-controlling mental health-related issues. The company ranks in the top five behavioral health companies for the lowest cost of customer engagement and in invested return-on-equity making it one of the most efficient and effective solutions in behavioral mental health. It currently ranks twelfth among the Big 30 mental health applications in monthly reoccurring customers.
J.C. Skidmore
