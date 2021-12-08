PASTOR GREG LOCKE PROMOTES NEW TITLE WITH BOOK TOUR ACROSS TEN CITIES
Pastor Locke is launching his third book in the best-selling Spiritual Warfare series, Accessing Your Anointing: Understanding the Spiritual Gifts.NASHVILLE, TENNESSEE, UNITED STATES, December 8, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Pastor Greg Locke will launch his latest book in the #1 best-selling Spiritual Warfare Series to ten cities in eight days beginning Friday, December 10 in Dallas, Texas. Accessing Your Anointing: Understanding the Spiritual Gifts is the third installment in Pastor Locke’s award-winning series which grapples with questions of spirituality, supernatural gifts, and the important work of the Church.
As Founder and Lead Pastor of Global Vision Bible Church in Mount Juliet, Tennessee, Pastor Locke has created one of the most broad-reaching ministries across the globe. “We are living in the age of dissonance, worldliness, and delusion, and a lack of understanding will leave us powerless against the encroaching darkness,” says Pastor Locke of his new book. “The remnant Church must dive into the Lord’s anointing and learn to access it immediately. I’m honored to bring this Holy Spirit-inspired message to the world through the latest book in my Spiritual Warfare Series.”
His book launch will take Pastor Locke through ten cities, culminating in a final stop on Friday, December 17th, at University Parkway Church in Aiken, South Carolina. Pastor Locke will share his latest book and speak on the central theme of his book series. The following dates and locations are included on the tour:
Friday Dec. 10
Reawaken America Tour
Elevate Life Church
10AM to 5PM
Dallas, TX
Saturday Dec. 11
John Schneider’s Christmas Bazaar
Schneider Studios
4PM
16050 Florida Blvd., Holden, LA
Sunday Dec. 12
Global Vision Bible Church Service
10AM
Mount Juliet, TN
Sunday Dec. 12
His Church
6PM
Owensboro, KY
Monday Dec. 13
Elkhorn City Baptist
7PM
Elkhorn City, KY
Tuesday, Dec. 14
Redeeming Grace Workshop Center
7PM
Brandywine, WV
Wednesday, Dec. 15
Anchor Ridge Ministries
12PM
Wilkesboro, NC
Wednesday, Dec. 15
Finish Line Christian
7PM
Mt. Holly, NC
Thursday, Dec. 16
Make Oklahoma Free Rally
Stephens County Fairgrounds
6PM
Duncan, OK
Friday Dec. 17
University Parkway Church
6:30PM
Aiken, SC
Pastor Greg Locke leads Global Vision Bible Church in Mount Juliet, Tennessee, just outside of Nashville. He has a Bachelors Degree in Biblical Studies and a Masters Degree in Revival History. He is known for his presentations and sermons and has created one of the largest livestream ministries in the world.
