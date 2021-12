PASTOR GREG LOCKE PROMOTES NEW TITLE WITH BOOK TOUR ACROSS TEN CITIES

Pastor Locke is launching his third book in the best-selling Spiritual Warfare series, Accessing Your Anointing: Understanding the Spiritual Gifts.

NASHVILLE, TENNESSEE, UNITED STATES, December 8, 2021 / EINPresswire.com / -- Pastor Greg Locke will launch his latest book in the #1 best-selling Spiritual Warfare Series to ten cities in eight days beginning Friday, December 10 in Dallas, Texas. Accessing Your Anointing: Understanding the Spiritual Gifts is the third installment in Pastor Locke’s award-winning series which grapples with questions of spirituality, supernatural gifts, and the important work of the Church.As Founder and Lead Pastor of Global Vision Bible Church in Mount Juliet, Tennessee, Pastor Locke has created one of the most broad-reaching ministries across the globe. “We are living in the age of dissonance, worldliness, and delusion, and a lack of understanding will leave us powerless against the encroaching darkness,” says Pastor Locke of his new book. “The remnant Church must dive into the Lord’s anointing and learn to access it immediately. I’m honored to bring this Holy Spirit-inspired message to the world through the latest book in my Spiritual Warfare Series.”His book launch will take Pastor Locke through ten cities, culminating in a final stop on Friday, December 17th, at University Parkway Church in Aiken, South Carolina. Pastor Locke will share his latest book and speak on the central theme of his book series. The following dates and locations are included on the tour:Friday Dec. 10Reawaken America TourElevate Life Church10AM to 5PMDallas, TXSaturday Dec. 11John Schneider’s Christmas BazaarSchneider Studios4PM16050 Florida Blvd., Holden, LASunday Dec. 12Global Vision Bible Church Service10AMMount Juliet, TNSunday Dec. 12His Church6PMOwensboro, KYMonday Dec. 13Elkhorn City Baptist7PMElkhorn City, KYTuesday, Dec. 14Redeeming Grace Workshop Center7PMBrandywine, WVWednesday, Dec. 15Anchor Ridge Ministries12PMWilkesboro, NCWednesday, Dec. 15Finish Line Christian7PMMt. Holly, NCThursday, Dec. 16Make Oklahoma Free RallyStephens County Fairgrounds6PMDuncan, OKFriday Dec. 17University Parkway Church6:30PMAiken, SCPastor Greg Locke leads Global Vision Bible Church in Mount Juliet, Tennessee, just outside of Nashville. He has a Bachelors Degree in Biblical Studies and a Masters Degree in Revival History. He is known for his presentations and sermons and has created one of the largest livestream ministries in the world.###For more information about Pastor Greg Locke, please follow on Instagram or visit https://pastorlocke.com/new-book/