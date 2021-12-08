St. Johnsbury Barracks / Sexual Assault

STATE OF VERMONT

DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY

VERMONT STATE POLICE

NEWS RELEASE

CASE#: 19A204027 and 19A404732

TROOPER: Det. Sgt. Angela Baker

STATION: St. Albans

CONTACT#: 802-524-5993

DATE/TIME: Approximately seven years ago

LOCATION: Kirby

VIOLATION: Sexual assault

ACCUSED: Charles Mosier

AGE: 29

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: St. Johnsbury, VT

VICTIM: (The Vermont State Police does not release the names of victims of sexual assault or domestic violence.)

AGE:

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE:

SUMMARY OF INCIDENT:

On 12/03/21, Charles Mosier, age 29 of St. Johnsbury, was issued a criminal citation to the Caledonia County Criminal Court for charges of sexual assault. The investigation into this case was started by Detectives at the Northwest Unit for Special Investigations (NUSI) and continued with Detectives from the St. Johnsbury State Police barracks. During the investigation it was alleged that Mosier sexually assaulted a juvenile female family member approximately seven years ago.

COURT ACTION: Y

COURT DATE: 02/07/22 at 0830 hours

COURT: Caledonia

LODGED LOCATION:

BAIL:

MUG SHOT: NOT INCLUDED

*Please note: court date and time are subject to change at the discretion of

the court. Please call the criminal court clerk to confirm arraignment time.