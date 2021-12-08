Middlesex Barracks / School threat investigation

STATE OF VERMONT

DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY

VERMONT STATE POLICE

NEWS RELEASE

CASE#: 21A3007057

RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Tpr. John Gildea

Sgt. William Warner

STATION: VSP Middlesex

CONTACT#: 802-229-9191

DATE/TIME: 12/8/2021

INCIDENT LOCATION: Twinfield Union School

106 Naismith Brook Rd., Plainfield, VT

SUMMARY OF INCIDENT:

On 12/7/2021 the Vermont State Police was contacted by staff at Twinfield Union School who advised they received a report of an alleged threat made to the school by a student. The state police takes all reports of school threats seriously and initiated a response that involved coordinating with school officials and community resources, and maintaining a visible police presence at the school Wednesday.

No one has been arrested, and there are currently no criminal charges. The school is operating in normal capacities.

The investigation into this incident is ongoing, and no further information is available.