Middlesex Barracks / School threat investigation
STATE OF VERMONT
DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY
VERMONT STATE POLICE
NEWS RELEASE
CASE#: 21A3007057
RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Tpr. John Gildea
Sgt. William Warner
STATION: VSP Middlesex
CONTACT#: 802-229-9191
DATE/TIME: 12/8/2021
INCIDENT LOCATION: Twinfield Union School
106 Naismith Brook Rd., Plainfield, VT
SUMMARY OF INCIDENT:
On 12/7/2021 the Vermont State Police was contacted by staff at Twinfield Union School who advised they received a report of an alleged threat made to the school by a student. The state police takes all reports of school threats seriously and initiated a response that involved coordinating with school officials and community resources, and maintaining a visible police presence at the school Wednesday.
No one has been arrested, and there are currently no criminal charges. The school is operating in normal capacities.
The investigation into this incident is ongoing, and no further information is available.