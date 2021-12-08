Submit Release
News Search

There were 785 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 183,665 in the last 365 days.

Middlesex Barracks / School threat investigation

STATE OF VERMONT

DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY

VERMONT STATE POLICE

 

NEWS RELEASE

        

CASE#: 21A3007057

RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Tpr. John Gildea

                                                 Sgt. William Warner                              

STATION:  VSP Middlesex                    

CONTACT#: 802-229-9191

 

DATE/TIME: 12/8/2021

INCIDENT LOCATION: Twinfield Union School

                       106 Naismith Brook Rd., Plainfield, VT

 

SUMMARY OF INCIDENT:

 

On 12/7/2021 the Vermont State Police was contacted by staff at Twinfield Union School who advised they received a report of an alleged threat made to the school by a student. The state police takes all reports of school threats seriously and initiated a response that involved coordinating with school officials and community resources, and maintaining a visible police presence at the school Wednesday.

 

No one has been arrested, and there are currently no criminal charges. The school is operating in normal capacities.

The investigation into this incident is ongoing, and no further information is available.

You just read:

Middlesex Barracks / School threat investigation

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.