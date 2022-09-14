212Quest Presents the Eastern Canada Travel Quest Adventure
EINPresswire.com/ -- 212Quest, the travel company that combines tours with treasure hunts, is delighted to announce that travel lovers can now register for the 2022 Eastern Canada travel quest adventure.
"The Eastern Canada travel will start in Toronto and end in Montreal with three people receiving up to 100% refund of their participatory fees when they win the treasure hunt games."
With so many places like breathtaking lighthouse-studded coastlines, pine-covered offshore islands, beautiful teams, and cultural-themed festivals to unwind in - it is pretty easy to get lost in the fascinating eastern region of Canada.
“We help travelers experience and explore Eastern Canada with our fun mixture of travel and treasure hunts,” says Avi.
“The treasure hunts are challenging, exciting and will push travelers out of their boundaries to interact more with locals and expand their travel knowledge.”
Participants will spend 8-days on this Toronto to Montreal road trip. They will follow a trail of clues, seek hidden answers, scramble words, and solve tricky puzzles to discover the charming Quebec City in new lights.
The reward – participants get to win 100%, 50%, or 25% refund of their participatory fees when they become the quest’s first place, second place, and third place winners.
Interested participants should visit https://212quest.com/ to learn more about the 2022 Eastern Canada travel quest adventure and participation requirements.
About 212Quest
212Quest is a travel adventure company that organizes adventurous world travels that go beyond the norm. What we do differently is – offer you a new form of traveling that is challenging, engaging, and highly entertaining by adding treasure hunts to make for a truly unique experience. Can you solve real-life puzzles or follow adventurous trails that lead to dreamy and mysterious locations around the world? Then this travel adventure might be the once-in-a-lifetime opportunity you have been waiting for.
Avi Zaslavskiy
