Miraculous writing on 195 million-year-old marble
The Origin and Formation of Naturally Occurred Figures on the Marble Plate Explained by Akdeniz UniversityNEW YORK, NY, UNITED STATES, December 13, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The marking which appears "Allah-Bismillah" was found on a marble slab in a marble quarry in Antalya. 195 million years old remains found in the content of the marble were sent to Isparta Süleyman Demirel University to be checked if it was naturally occurred and the result was proved .
An extraordinary discovery was made in the marble business area of Antalya Marble Industry and Trade Company, located in Taşkesiği village of Antalya Korkuteli district.
THE MARKING WERE REVEALED AS THE STONE WAS CUT
The marking on stone, which was being processed in the marble quarry attracted the attention of miners. Workers removed the dust from the stone, and they noticed that marking appeared to spell out ALLAH -BISMILLAH in Arabic letters.
SENT TO UNIVERSITY FOR EXAMINATION
Marble slab was then sent to Süleyman Demirel University for analysis. Here, scientists Prof. Dr. Fuzuli Yagmurlu, Prof. Dr. Raşit Altındağ and Prof. Dr. An made an interesting discovery during the analysis results of the plate on which Nazmi Şengün researched.
FOSSILS OF SEA LIFE FROM THE JURASSIC PERIOD
Bioclastic remains of fossils belonging to sea creatures that lived 195 million years ago during the "Jurassic" dinosaurs’ period were found on the dolomitic limestone that formed the plate, which was registered with the university report. It was also noted that the remains, named after the Jura mountains in the European Alps, are concentrated in some parts of the plate.
COMPLETELY 'NATURAL' FORMATION
The report states that the figures on the plate with the inscription "Bismillah" in Arabic were completely "natural" formations. It was stated that the writings were formed as a result of the fragmentation, deformation and arrangement of the remains of heart-shaped shellfish over time.
In the scientific report given by the Dean of Akdeniz University Faculty of Theology Prof. Dr. Ahmet Ögke, it was stated that the Arabic figures on the marble are the same character as the 'Bismillah' verse, which is mentioned in the Qur'an and it means "In the name of Allah".
