Visual Content Triumphs In The Agencies Search Engine Optimization Services Market As Per The Business Research Company's Agencies Search Engine Optimization Services Global Market Report 2021

This report describes and evaluates the global agencies SEO services market. It covers three five-year periods, including 2015 to 2020, termed the historic period, 2020-2025 forecast period and 2025-2030 a further forecast period.

/EIN News/ -- LONDON, Dec. 08, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- According to The Business Research Company’s research report on the agencies SEO services market, agency SEO services providers are focusing more on visual content, especially video content to drive user engagement. Visual content such as photo and video, and new visual content mediums such as ‘stories’ and ‘live streaming’ continue to dominate social media. Video content helps companies to engage with their audience and enhance user experience. An SEO-optimized video published on YouTube improves visibility in Google search results. Companies such as Amazon, Google and Pinterest are developing powerful visual search engines to capitalize on this trend. It is estimated that video content will account for 82% of all consumer internet traffic by 2021, providing significant potential for SEO-optimized video content. The power and evolution of visual platforms such as Instagram and Pinterest have highlighted the requirement that businesses need to think in terms of images and visual content. There are 12 types of visual content such as data-driven visuals, quotes, infographics, gifographics, GIFs, memes, videos, screenshots, slide-share presentations, photos, illustrations, and flipbooks.



Companies in the agencies SEO service market are optimizing the video content to provide a competitive edge. Video content optimization refers to optimizing the videos to get a prominent display on the search engine results pages for corresponding keyword searches. Video marketing has gained popularity with the rise of social media and hence is changing the face of video SEO. According to a Cisco White Paper in 2019, audio and video content consumes a large percentage of the data and by 2021, 78% of mobile data is expected to be consumed on video. The average website visitor spends 88% more time on a website that contains video content. The rise in consumption of video content drives the necessity to optimize videos with focused content to attract a wide range of users.

The Business Research Company’s report titled Agencies SEO Services Global Market Report 2021 - By Service Type (Online Services, Offline Services), By Subscription (Monthly, Annually), By End Use Industry (Professional Services, IT Services, Ecommerce, Hospitality, Recreation, Real Estate), COVID-19 Impact and RecoveryAgencies SEO Services Global Market Report 2021 - By Service Type (Online Services, Offline Services), By Subscription (Monthly, Annually), By End Use Industry (Professional Services, IT Services, Ecommerce, Hospitality, Recreation, Real Estate), COVID-19 Impact and Recovery covers major agencies SEO services companies, agencies SEO services market share by company, agencies SEO services manufacturers, agencies SEO services market size, and agencies SEO services market forecasts. The report also covers the global agencies SEO services market and its segments.

The global agencies SEO services market size is expected to grow from $37.84 billion in 2020 to $40.92 billion in 2021 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 8.1%. The growth is mainly due to the companies rearranging their operations and recovering from the COVID-19 impact, which had earlier led to restrictive containment measures involving social distancing, remote working, and the closure of commercial activities that resulted in operational challenges. The market is expected to reach $83.7 billion in 2025 at a CAGR of 19.6%.

Major players covered in the global agencies SEO services industry are Straight North, Ignite Visibility, Titan Growth, Boostability, Big Leap, Victorious, Sure Oak, Arcane Marketing, Search Bloom, SEO Valley Solutions Pvt. Ltd., WebFX, Ignite Visibility, Straight North, Titan Growth, Social SEO, 97th Floor, Page Traffic, Brandloom, Bruce Clay Inc., OpenMoves, OneIMS, WebiMax, Digital Marketing Agency, Screaming Frog, 360I, Thanx Media, Square 2 Marketing, SEO Werkz.

North America is the largest region in the global agencies search engine optimization services market, accounting for 34.3% of the total in 2020. It is followed by Asia Pacific, Western Europe, and then the other regions. Going forward, the fastest-growing regions in the agencies SEO services market will be Africa and South America, where growth will be at CAGRs of 23.6% and 20.6% respectively. These will be followed by the Middle East and Asia Pacific, where the markets are expected to grow at CAGRs of 20.1% and 17.1% respectively, during 2020-2025.

Agencies SEO Services Global Market Report 2021 – COVID-19 Impact and Recovery is one of a series of new reports from The Business Research Company that provide agencies SEO services market overviews, agencies SEO services market analyze and forecast market size and growth for the whole market, agencies SEO services market segments and geographies, agencies SEO services market trends, agencies SEO services market drivers, agencies SEO services market restraints, agencies SEO services market leading competitors’ revenues, profiles and market shares in over 1,000 industry reports, covering over 2,500 market segments and 60 geographies.

The report also gives in-depth analysis of the impact of COVID-19 on the market. The reports draw on 150,000 datasets, extensive secondary research, and exclusive insights from interviews with industry leaders. A highly experienced and expert team of analysts and modelers provides market analysis and forecasts. The reports identify top countries and segments for opportunities and strategies based on market trends and leading competitors’ approaches.

