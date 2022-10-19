Greek Island Exploration: 212Quest Presents the Bodrum to South Greek Island Cruise Adventure
EINPresswire.com/ -- 212Quest, the travel company that combines tours with treasure hunts, is delighted to continue the Greek Island exploration quest series with the Bodrum to South Greek Island cruise adventure.
This yacht cruise adventure will start and end along Turkey’s stunning Aegean coastline, and travel lovers from all over the world are invited to join the quest.
“Ever wondered what a dreamy 8-day yacht cruise across the magnificent Bodrum Peninsula to Greece’s Dodecanese Island feels like? Well, travel lovers will know how a dreamy yacht cruise looks like when they join the Bodrum to Greek Island cruise adventure,” says Avi.
Travel lovers will see the historic city of Knidos, take a hike to Nisyros Volcano, enjoy the bustling nightlife of Kos, discover sunning spots in different Greek Islands, and join the 212Quest adventurous treasure hunt for a heightened travel experience.
“Everybody loves a good yacht cruise, and to make it more fulfilling, 212Quest is adding treasure hunts to the travel experience.”
Participants will search for clues, find answers to tricky questions and solve puzzles that lead them on an explorative path across different tourist destinations and hidden Turkey coves.
The reward – participants get to win 100%, 50%, or 25% refund of their participatory fees when they become the quest’s first place, second place, and third place winners.
Interested participants should visit https://212quest.com/ to learn more about the Bodrum to South Greek Island cruise adventure and participation requirements.
About 212Quest
212Quest is a travel adventure company that organizes adventurous world travels that go beyond the norm. What we do differently is – offer you a new form of traveling that is challenging, engaging, and highly entertaining by adding treasure hunts to make for a truly unique experience. Can you solve real-life puzzles or follow adventurous trails that lead to dreamy and mysterious locations around the world? Then this travel adventure might be the once-in-a-lifetime opportunity you have been waiting for.
Avi Zaslavskiy
This yacht cruise adventure will start and end along Turkey’s stunning Aegean coastline, and travel lovers from all over the world are invited to join the quest.
“Ever wondered what a dreamy 8-day yacht cruise across the magnificent Bodrum Peninsula to Greece’s Dodecanese Island feels like? Well, travel lovers will know how a dreamy yacht cruise looks like when they join the Bodrum to Greek Island cruise adventure,” says Avi.
Travel lovers will see the historic city of Knidos, take a hike to Nisyros Volcano, enjoy the bustling nightlife of Kos, discover sunning spots in different Greek Islands, and join the 212Quest adventurous treasure hunt for a heightened travel experience.
“Everybody loves a good yacht cruise, and to make it more fulfilling, 212Quest is adding treasure hunts to the travel experience.”
Participants will search for clues, find answers to tricky questions and solve puzzles that lead them on an explorative path across different tourist destinations and hidden Turkey coves.
The reward – participants get to win 100%, 50%, or 25% refund of their participatory fees when they become the quest’s first place, second place, and third place winners.
Interested participants should visit https://212quest.com/ to learn more about the Bodrum to South Greek Island cruise adventure and participation requirements.
About 212Quest
212Quest is a travel adventure company that organizes adventurous world travels that go beyond the norm. What we do differently is – offer you a new form of traveling that is challenging, engaging, and highly entertaining by adding treasure hunts to make for a truly unique experience. Can you solve real-life puzzles or follow adventurous trails that lead to dreamy and mysterious locations around the world? Then this travel adventure might be the once-in-a-lifetime opportunity you have been waiting for.
Avi Zaslavskiy
212World
email us here
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn