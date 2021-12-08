Media Contacts:

Gov. Ricketts Announces Alex Allen Reuss as Director of Strategic Communications

LINCOLN – Today, Governor Pete Ricketts announced Alexis (Alex) Allen Reuss as Director of Strategic Communications for his office. A native of Bennington, Reuss began her career as a member of Senator Deb Fischer’s policy team in Washington, D.C. Most recently, she worked as a Legislative Advisor in the Office of Legislative Affairs at the United States Department of Justice, before launching Penn Ave Strategies, a Nebraska-based boutique communications firm.

“Alex has high-powered experience working with the US Attorney General in the Department of Justice, as well as with USDA in Washington,” said Gov. Ricketts. “In these roles, Alex distinguished herself through her hard work, attention to detail, and communication skills. I’m excited to have her join the team.”

“I’m honored by this opportunity to serve Nebraska and give back to my home state,” said Reuss. “I believe in the great work that Governor Ricketts’ administration has done on behalf of Nebraskans, and I’m excited to help him continue that work in the days ahead.”

Prior to her government service, Reuss earned her bachelor of arts from Hillsdale College, where she graduated with academic honors. She currently resides in Elkhorn with her husband and their daughter, Lincoln, and son, Clive.

Reuss will begin as Director of Strategic Communications on December 13, 2021.

###