Arco + Associates Joins Forces with 1905 New Media
1905 New Media is an integrated marketing communications firm in St. Louis, comprised of five specialties: branding, digital marketing, custom website and app development, public relations, and commercial printing.
Acquisition of Award-winning Marketing Firm to Bring New Capabilities and Resources
1905 New Media shares Arco’s people-first culture, driven by a commitment to employees and clients.”ST. LOUIS, MO, UNITED STATES, December 8, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Arco + Associates, LLC (Arco), an award-winning full-service marketing firm specializing in content creation, marketing strategy and public relations, has been acquired by 1905 New Media as a member agency. The move allows Arco to leverage the infrastructure of a larger agency, while adding public relations capabilities and experienced team members to the 1905 New Media team. The company will continue to operate under the Arco + Associates brand until March 31, 2022. The affiliation benefits clients through additional service offerings for both Arco and 1905 New Media.
— Andrea Arco-Mastromichalis, Arco + Associates Founder
In addition to Arco, 1905 New Media has strategically grown its capabilities through multiple acquisitions, including the website development company Giant Hat in 2015, branding agency SandBox Creative in 2019, and search marketing firm tSunela in early 2021. The recent acquisition of Arco’s 11 employees brings the total count to 38.
John Meilink founded 1905 New Media as a next generation of St. Charles, Mo. based Thomson Printing, Creative & Graphics (TPC & G), a fourth generation, family-owned business started in 1905. The company’s corporate headquarters and print functions continue to operate in St. Charles; the creative divisions are located in Olivette, Mo.
“We have grown rapidly and are excited to join this team of creative professionals and leverage the infrastructure they have spent decades building,” said Andrea Arco-Mastromichalis, founder of Arco + Associates. “1905 New Media shares Arco’s people-first culture, driven by a commitment to employees and clients. Consolidation of all marketing related services under one entity is smart, forward-thinking, and cost-effective for clients. This acquisition represents the next, best path forward for the Arco team.”
Arco-Mastromichalis will remain affiliated as a 1905 New Media consultant and is excited about the future. Since its founding in 2005, Arco has developed a reputation for tying marketing strategies to business goals and producing real results for clients.
According to Meilink, the chemistry between the two teams and companies was instantaneous. “Andrea has built a wonderful agency—one that we are proud to have under the 1905 New Media umbrella. Our two companies have similar views on client service, project standards, and strategic thinking. It’s incredibly rewarding to be able to offer both Arco and 1905 New Media clients a wider array of service offerings and expanded talent.”
Under 1905 New Media, the Arco + Associates team will continue to service a variety of clients across the country. If you would like to learn more about working with 1905 New Media or to schedule a discovery meeting, visit 1905newmedia.com or email connect@1905newmedia.com .
About Arco + Associates
Founded in 2005 by Andrea Arco-Mastromichalis, Arco + Associates is a marketing firm specializing in content creation, marketing strategy, and public relations. For more than 16 years, the company has helped clients tie marketing strategies to business goals to produce real results. Creating unique strategies for each client, Arco resists the agency package formula or cookie-cutter approach and believes each client business deserves an individualized marketing strategy. Born on the east coast, Arco is headquartered in St. Louis and is proud to be a part of 1905 New Media. For more information, www.arcoandassociates.com.
About 1905 New Media
1905 New Media is an integrated marketing communication firm comprised of five specialties: custom website and app development, digital marketing, brand development, commercial printing, and, with the recent Arco acquisition, public relations. Through its proven approach, 1905 New Media helps guide aspiring brands through today’s marketing maze. Fourth generation owner John Meilink founded 1905 New Media as a next generation of Thomson Printing, Creative & Graphics (TPC & G), a St. Charles, MO-based, family owned business, which dates to 1905. Over the years, the company has continuously transformed and stayed at the forefront of technological advancements to meet client needs. The company’s corporate headquarters and print functions operate in St. Charles with the creative divisions located in Olivette, MO.
Kerry Andersen, Public Relations Manager
Arco + Associates
+1 636-527-9254 ext. 5
kandersen@arcoandassociates.com