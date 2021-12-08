Attorney General Tom Miller is Elected NAAG President

Miller will spend his term focusing on consumer protection issues.

WASHINGTON D.C. --- Iowa Attorney General Tom Miller was elected president of the National Association of Attorneys General (NAAG) during its Capital Forum, Dec. 6-8. Attorney General Miller has selected “Consumer Protection 2.0: Tech Threats and Tools” as his presidential initiative.

“Thank you to my fellow Attorneys General for electing me as president and giving me this opportunity again. In 39 years as attorney general, one of my top priorities has always been protecting consumers. The sophistication and the seriousness of the threats facing consumers today are unprecedented. Rapid changes in digital technology and social media pose both promise and peril for all Americans. In 2022, I want to muster our collective efforts to fight back. This will require a bipartisan approach as well as strong partnerships with federal, state, and local officials; consumer groups; and partners in the private sector. NAAG will provide the expertise and support to help create lasting change, for the good of our constituents,” said General Miller.

He will host his Presidential Summit in Des Moines, Iowa from August 9-10, 2022.

District of Columbia Attorney General Karl A. Racine closed his term as president with a keynote address from Isabel Wilkerson and a final panel on his initiative, “The People v. Hate: Standing Up for Humanity,” which focused on uniting state and territory attorneys general to combat hate and hate-related violence nationwide.

“It has been an honor to serve as the first NAAG president from a jurisdiction that is not recognized as a state and the first attorney general born outside of the United States to become NAAG president,” said District of Columbia Attorney General Karl A. Racine. “Over the past year during my presidential initiative, we put hate on trial. Reported hate crimes reached their highest point in 12 years. That is a stark wakeup call to all of us. To reverse this course, it takes collective and united leadership. I greatly appreciate the many Democratic, Republican, and Independent attorneys general who have stood up and joined in our effort to address hate and make our communities safer. But our work does not end with the conclusion of my presidential term – it must continue because there is so much work to do to address the legacy of hate and discrimination and hate-related violence that impacts all of our communities, and keeps us more divided in our country than we need to be. United we are stronger,” said General Racine.

NAAG also elected executive officers and region chairs for 2022. North Carolina Attorney General Josh Stein will serve as president-elect and Ellen Rosenblum will serve as vice president. Maine Attorney General Aaron Frey, Ohio Attorney General Dave Yost, Colorado Attorney General Philip Weiser and Louisiana Attorney General Jeff Landry will serve as chairs of the Eastern, Midwestern, Southern, and Western Regions respectively.

This release was issued as a joint effort with the National Association of Attorneys General.