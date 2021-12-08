Network Forensics Market Seeking New Highs- Current Trends and Growth Drivers

Allied Market Research - Logo

Growing adoption of more complex IT structures and rising cyber-attacks on network infrastructures across industries are driving demand for network forensics.

PORTLAND, PORTLAND, OR, UNITED STATE, December 8, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Network security has become one of the most significant aspects in the current connected landscape, with the amount of data traffic handled by network infrastructures increasing at an exceptional rate. Moreover, rise in investments in security solutions in growing technological landscape propels adoption of network forensics as one of the leading solutions across industries.

The main objective of network forensics is to collect evidence. It tries to analyze network traffic data, which is collected from different sites and different network equipment, such as IDS and firewalls. In addition, it monitors networks to detect attacks and analyze nature of attackers. Network forensics is a process of identifying intrusion patterns, focusing on attacker activity.

Major players analyzed include Cisco Systems Inc., FireEye Inc., IBM Corporation, LogRhythm Inc., NIKSUN Incorporated, NETSCOUT Systems Inc., RSA Security, Symantec Corporation, Savvius Inc., and VIAVI Solutions Inc.

Rise in need to secure networks from cyber threats such as ransomware, Denial-of-Service (DDoS), and advanced persistent threat and rise in sophistication of hacking techniques are factors that drive growth of the market. Rise in demand for cloud-based network forensics is also a factor that boosts growth of the network forensics market. However, lack of skilled network forensics investigators hamper growth of the market.

Contrarily, rapid evolution in mobile, IoT, and web applications and integrated next-generation network forensics solutions are opportunistic factors for the market, which is further anticipated to generate substantial opportunities for players during the forecast period.

Impact of COVID-19 on Network Forensics Market:

• Working of many security teams has reduced, owing to the COVID-19 pandemic thereby making detection of malicious activities difficult and responding to these activities even more complicated. Revising patches on systems may also be a challenge if security teams are not operational.

• Experts from the National Cyber Security Centre have revealed a range of attacks being perpetrated online as cyber criminals seek to exploit COVID-19. Sophisticated attacks were witnessed from the start of the year 2020, which included counterfeit emails with links claiming to have important updates, once clicked, they lead to device infection.

