Kndrd Coliving Software Acquired by LA-Based Real Estate Brand COHAUS
LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES, December 8, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- COHAUS LLC is pleased to announce it has inked a deal for an undisclosed amount to acquire Kndrd.io, a global real estate coliving software and marketplace.
This move will expand COHAUS’s presence in the coliving sphere. As an owner and operator of coliving residences throughout Southern California, COHAUS now enters the technology side of the coliving market - moving beyond physical locations and real estate into a large and growing international marketplace.
Kndrd’s comprehensive directory is already used by over 1,000 coliving operators worldwide - a conservative 90% of the total market.
COHAUS co-founder David Chun said in a statement: “With this acquisition, COHAUS can promote coliving beyond the local market and serve the needs of participants in the industry more effectively. We look forward to not only supporting coliving operators by giving them tools to more effectively operate and manage coliving assets, but also providing residents and enthusiasts with valuable resources to find ideal living spaces.”
"This is an area where technology is underutilized, and currently underserved with myriad point products," Chun added. There are also plans to continue The Coliving Code show, the largest and longest running podcast in the industry.
“The team and I here at Kndrd have been watching the growth and innovation of COHAUS in this space for years, and we know that combining forces will accelerate this shared mission to create better housing globally,” Christine McDannell, CEO of Kndrd, commented. She will support the COHAUS team on an as-needed consultancy basis.
This groundbreaking deal is the latest in a stream of growth markers and acquisitions in recent months for the coliving sector of real estate.
For more information about Kndrd, please visit https://kndrd.io/.
Samantha Willis
This move will expand COHAUS’s presence in the coliving sphere. As an owner and operator of coliving residences throughout Southern California, COHAUS now enters the technology side of the coliving market - moving beyond physical locations and real estate into a large and growing international marketplace.
Kndrd’s comprehensive directory is already used by over 1,000 coliving operators worldwide - a conservative 90% of the total market.
COHAUS co-founder David Chun said in a statement: “With this acquisition, COHAUS can promote coliving beyond the local market and serve the needs of participants in the industry more effectively. We look forward to not only supporting coliving operators by giving them tools to more effectively operate and manage coliving assets, but also providing residents and enthusiasts with valuable resources to find ideal living spaces.”
"This is an area where technology is underutilized, and currently underserved with myriad point products," Chun added. There are also plans to continue The Coliving Code show, the largest and longest running podcast in the industry.
“The team and I here at Kndrd have been watching the growth and innovation of COHAUS in this space for years, and we know that combining forces will accelerate this shared mission to create better housing globally,” Christine McDannell, CEO of Kndrd, commented. She will support the COHAUS team on an as-needed consultancy basis.
This groundbreaking deal is the latest in a stream of growth markers and acquisitions in recent months for the coliving sector of real estate.
For more information about Kndrd, please visit https://kndrd.io/.
Samantha Willis
Kndrd
+1 858-504-3483
hello@kndrd.io