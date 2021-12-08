Learning Management System Market Recent Developments & Growth Opportunities | IBM, SAP SE, Pearson PLC, D2L Corporation

NEW JERSEY, UNITED STATES, December 8, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Description

The Global Learning Management System Market was valued at US$ 5.1 billion in 2015 and is projected to expand at a CAGR of 23% during the forecast period (2016–2025)

Growing adoption of the e-learning education system around the globe coupled with the rising government initiatives for promoting online education is expected to propel the growth of learning management system market. Also, the growing trend of bringing your own device policy is again supporting growth of learning management system market. Furthermore, the increasing focus of manufacture to launch innovation in education management software is also projected to augment market growth. For instance, in March 2021, STIHL Inc. launched the STIHL iCADEMY learning management system. The new and improved free web-based training platform primarily designed for independent STIHL Dealers and their employees, is also accessible for vocational training.

Major Key players in this Market:

· Cornerstone Ondemand Inc.

· Xerox Corporation

· IBM Corporation

· Netdimensions Ltd.

· SAP SE

· Blackboard Inc.

· SABA Software Inc.

· Mcgraw-Hill Companies

· Pearson PLC

· D2L Corporation

A learning management system is basically a software program for the organization, documentation, control, reporting, configuration and distribution of educational content, training programs, learning modules or learning and research programs. The learning management system concept originated directly from e-learning. The system allows users to record, manage, retrieve, transmit, and classify educational content such as online lectures, videos, audios and virtual classes; audio, visual, text, and multimedia presentations; in-text documents (e-learner manuals and other printed materials); applications (customized websites and other software applications for learning management system); and other content that can be accessed through the Internet.

Regional Classification

The Learning Management System market is divided into five areas, each with its own development possibilities and current trends: Latin America, North America, Asia Pacific (APAC), Europe, and the Middle East and Africa. The report was created through extensive research and analysis, as well as examination of numerous elements that may influence regional growth, such as each region's economic, political, environmental, technical, and social condition. It also includes a complete analysis of each region's recognised manufacturers, production, and revenue, as well as the top influencing elements, critical data, and data segmented both regionally and globally.

KEY DEVELOPMENTS:

· In July 2017, PowerSchool, the provider of K-12 education technology solutions, announced that Schoology, a global provider of learning management systems (LMS), has been named an approved Independent Software Vendor (ISV) and selected as the only external LMS partner in the U.S. to be embedded into PowerSchool's Unified Classroom

· In February 2021, The Foreign Service Institute (FSI) announced the launch of FSiLearn, the Department of State’s newest online learning platform. It facilitate effective training by promoting instructor/student communications, providing near real-time usage and metrics tracking, and offering students a wide range of engaging learning tools

· In August 2020, Google has announced a new initiative called The Anywhere School, bringing over 50 new features across Meet, Classroom, G Suite and other products to hundreds of thousands of viewers in more than 250 countries around the world.

