Reproductive Genetics Market Study Report Based on Company Profile , Key Vendor

Reproductive Genetics Market Trends – Increasing demand for In vitro fertilization procedures

VANCOUVER, BC, CANADA, December 8, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- reproductive genetics market size is expected to reach USD 11.23 Billion at a steady CAGR of 12.3% in 2028, according to latest analysis by Emergen Research. Rise in adoption of genetic tests and advancements in molecular diagnostics is driving global reproductive genetics market revenue growth.

Reproductive genetics focus on fertility and reproduction that affect some families in the form of chromosomal and genetic abnormalities that increase risk to biological children, reproductive loss, multiple miscarriages, and family history of genetic abnormalities. Genetic testing for embryos created through IVF is also increasing, and development in genetic testing is making it possible to test for genetic disorders in artificial reproduction, which is driving growth of the market to a significant extent.

Global Reproductive Genetics Market that provides an extensive analysis of the Reproductive Genetics market and industry overview with regards to market size, market share, revenue growth, key companies, current and emerging market trends, recent technological and product developments, and a comprehensive analysis of the impact of COVID-19 pandemic on the growth of the Reproductive Genetics market.

The report aims to offer a clear understanding of the market with respect to the manufacturers, suppliers, vendors, distributors, and key companies involved in the market. The report has been formulated through extensive primary and secondary research along with verified and reliable data obtained from industry experts and professionals. The key findings from the report have been sorted into charts, figures, tables, and other pictorial representations.

Top Companies Operating in the Reproductive Genetics Market and Profiled in the Report are:

Illumina, Inc., Agilent Technologies, Inc., PerkinElmer, Inc., Quest Diagnostics, Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc., Fulgent Genetics, Inc., Centogene AG, Myriad Genetics, Inc., Qiagen N.V., and OPKO Health, Inc.

It further offers a comprehensive coverage of the strategic alliances such as mergers and acquisitions, joint ventures, collaborations, product launches, brand promotions, and partnerships, among others. Key strategic alliances for product development and advancements is expected to add traction to market growth going ahead. The report also covers an in-depth analysis of the key competitors of the market along with their growth strategies and business expansion plans.

Regional analysis of the Reproductive Genetics market includes analysis of the production and consumption ratio, supply and demand dynamics, regional trends and growth drivers, growth prospects, presence of key manufacturers and vendors, and market size and share in key regions such as North America, Latin America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and Middle East and Africa. The report further offers key insights into country wise analysis and major factors driving revenue growth of each regional market.

Detailed Regional Analysis Covers:

North America

Canada

U.S.

Mexico

Europe

Germany

Italy

U.K.

Rest of EU

Asia Pacific

India

China

Japan

South Korea

Rest of APAC

Latin America

Brazil

Argentina

Rest of Latin America

Middle East & Africa

Saudi Arabia

South Africa

U.A.E

Rest of MEA

Emergen Research has segmented the global reproductive genetics market on the basis of product type, procedure type, technology, application, and region:

Product Type Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2018–2028)

Laboratory Developed Tests (LDT)

Kits

Reagents and Consumables

Procedure Type Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2018–2028)

Pre-Natal Screening

Pre-Implantation Genetic Testing

Infertility Genetic Testing

Carrier Screening

Technology Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2018–2028)

Next-Generation Sequencing (NGS)

Microarray

Polymerase chain reaction (PCR)

In-Situ Hybridization (ISH)

Application Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2018–2028)

Single Gene Disorder

Aneuploidy

Structural Chromosomal Abnormality

Others

