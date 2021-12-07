Joint Statement by High Representative/Vice-President Josep Borrell and Executive Vice-President Valdis Dombrovskis on China’s measures against Lithuania

China | Brussels, 8 December 2021

The EU has been informed that Lithuanian shipments are not being cleared through the Chinese customs and that import applications from Lithuania are being rejected. We are in close contact with the Lithuanian government and are gathering information via the EU Delegation in Beijing in a timely manner. We are also reaching out to the Chinese authorities to rapidly clarify the situation.

Unity and solidarity within the EU remain key to upholding our interests and our values in our relations with all countries. The EU is ready to stand up against all types of political pressure and coercive measures applied against any Member State. The development of China’s bilateral relations with individual EU Member States has an impact on overall EU-China relations.

If the information received were to be confirmed, the EU would also assess the compatibility of China’s action with its obligations under the World Trade Organisation.

The EU remains committed to its One China Policy and recognises the government of the People’s Republic of China as the sole government of China. Within the framework of this long-established policy, the EU will pursue cooperation and exchanges with Taiwan in areas of common interest.

