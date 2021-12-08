Submit Release
Dental Rapid Prototyping Systems Market : Expected to Rise at a CAGR of 21.8% by 2028

SEATTLE, WASHINGTON, UNITED STATES, December 8, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Another factual information on the "Dental Rapid Prototyping Systems Market" has as of late added by CMI to its storehouse. This research report offers an inside and out examination of various perspectives, for example, market patterns, pieces of the overall industry, drivers, restrictions, opportunities. It gives an investigative view to settle on further choices in organizations. It covers comprehensive instructive information of various key players working over the globe.

Major players in the global dental rapid prototyping systems market are concentrating on technical advances and mergers and acquisitions, which is expected to drive growth of the global dental rapid prototyping systems market. Moreover, companies are focusing on strategic partnerships and product launches for the advancement of such innovative systems. For instance, in February 2017, BIOLASE Technology launched the new Waterlase Express after receiving FDA approval. It is the newest addition to Biolase's best-selling Waterlase range of all-tissue dental laser wavelengths, as well as the most commonly used all-tissue dental laser wavelength around the world. Dentists in the United States and Europe will purchase the Waterlase Express right away.

Furthermore, in December 2019, American dental product manufacturer, Benco Dental, introduced the practice management solution software for dental offices. It is a full practice management solution platform that provides dental care with rapid, automated, and cost-effective functionality. Such introductions will in turn establish a healthy platform for the dental rapid prototyping systems market.

Impact analysis of Covid-19

The COVID-19 epidemic has had a negative impact on the demand for dental rapid prototyping systems. During these uncertain times, the lockdown is posing challenges to producers around the world. Moreover, due to the geriatric population, is expected to pose attractive growth of the global dental rapid prototyping systems market. However, it is expected that the demand for dental rapid prototyping systems will quickly recover following the pandemic, thanks to supportive government policy and the removal of some restrictions such as the lockdown.

Rising incidences of oral disorders and unhealthy eating habits are expected to drive growth of the global dental rapid prototyping systems market over the forecast period. The rising number of cases of tooth decay is expected to fuel the global dental rapid prototyping systems market growth. For instance, according to the Global Burden of Disease Study, around 3.5 billion people were affected by oral diseases in 2017.

Key Takeaways of the Dental Rapid Prototyping Systems Market:

The dental rapid prototyping systems market is estimated to register a CAGR around 21.8% over the forecast period (2020-2027), due to mergers and product launches by key market players.

On the basis of application, the dental clinic segment is expected to hold a major revenue share in 2027, due to the increasing incidences of oral disorders including tooth decay and unhealthy eating habits. For instance, according to the WHO estimations, in 2017, around 3.5 million people across the globe were affected by oral diseases.

Key players are dominating in the global dental rapid prototyping systems market such as BIOLASE Technology, Inc., 3M, A dec, Inc., AMD LASERS, Dentsply Sirona, Danaher Corporation, Gendex Dental Systems, Carestream Health, Inc., KaVo Dental, Gnatus International Ltda., DCI International, Marus Dental International, Hu-Friedy Mfg. Co., NSK Nakanishi, Inc., LLC, Ivoclar Vivadent Aktiengesellschaft, Planmeca Oy, Midmark Corporation, Young Innovations, Inc., and Ultradent Products, Inc.

