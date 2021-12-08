Vampire Penguin Expands Across the US with 28 New Locations
SACRAMENTO, CA, UNITED STATES, December 8, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Vampire Penguin is pleased to announce that they are expanding their business across the United States, with 28 new locations set to open. These new locations will provide the same delectable dessert options to more customers.
Vampire Penguin provides a unique dessert experience. Customers choose a shave snow flavor, such as vanilla, chocolate, strawberry, mango, and more. They then choose the toppings they want on the shave snow, with options including fruits, sweet toppings, and syrups. Customers can enjoy endless combinations of flavors to create a delectable dessert that’s ideal for a warm day. It’s a new twist on the traditional snow cone!
Vampire Penguin started from Sacramento, CA, and then quickly expanded and dominated Florida. Due to their success, they will now be expanding to other areas of the country, sharing their unique snow cones with more customers.
Anyone interested in learning about the unique shave snow desserts or the new locations can find out more by visiting the Vampire Penguin website or calling 1-925-785-3474.
