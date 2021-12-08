At a CAGR of 8.5%, Biomass Solid Fuel Market Growth 2021 | Svenska Cellulosa Aktiebolaget SCA, Drax Biomass Inc
SEATTLE, WA, UNITED STATES, December 8, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Solid organic matter that can be utilised to generate energy and can be used as a substitute for fossil fuels is referred to as biomass solid fuel. Biomass solid fuel is a renewable energy source obtained from carbonaceous waste from humans, animals, and industrial processes.
Key players operating in the global biomass solid fuel market include Svenska Cellulosa Aktiebolaget SCA, BTG Biomass Technology Group, Eni S.p.A., Fulcrum BioEnergy, SOCOTEC Group, Drax Biomass Inc., Aggregated Micro Power Holdings plc, PVM Environmental Products, VGrid Energy Systems, and Vattenfall AB.
High demand for biomass solid fuels to produce acceptable energy resources such as gases, transportation fuels, and electricity has significant potential. Furthermore, there is a constant demand for biomass for traditional purposes. Many countries, like the United Kingdom, Germany, Finland, and Austria, are already investing in modernisation and infrastructure for the production of bioenergy and biofuels. Biomass solid fuel, unlike fossil fuels, is a sustainable source of energy with various environmental and social benefits. During the projected period, these factors are expected to propel the worldwide biomass solid fuel market forward.
The trend toward industrial bioenergy applications is increasingly gaining traction. Several biomass-fired CHP (combined heat and power) plants were commissioned in 2018 to meet the European Union's Renewable Resource Directive requirements for 2020 and 2030. For example, in 2018, a 27 MW CHP plant in Sandwich, United Kingdom, was commissioned, powered by locally produced wood. It began supplying renewable energy and heat to the surrounding Science Park, businesses, and over 50,000 homes.
Global Biomass Solid Fuel Market - Impact of Coronavirus (Covid-19) Pandemic
The biomass solid fuel has witnessed low demand amid COVID-19 pandemic. Measures such as local/nationwide lockdowns, restrictions to movement has led to a significant challenge to the biomass solid fuel market. According to the World Bioenergy Association, there is a moderate to significant effect of pandemic on bioenergy business across the globe. Biomass solid fuels has provided on-demand and clean energy, and its role in meeting end-use of heating and electricity should be recognized as essential product in the times of crisis.
Detailed Segmentation:
Global Biomass Solid Fuel Market, By Source:
Wood Pellets
Crop Residue
Energy Crops
Municipal Solid Waste (MSW)
Others (Peat, Sawdust, etc.)
Global Biomass Solid Fuel Market, By Application:
Space Heating/Cooling
Cooking
Heat Processing
Electricity Generation
Others
