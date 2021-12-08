Bicycle Helmet market Projected To Grow 2.7% Cagr By 2027 | Trek Bicycle Corporation, Specialized Bicycle Components,

SEATTLE, WA, UNITED STATES , December 8, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Bicycling is a sport that can be done for fitness or as a recreational activity. When riding a bicycle, it is recommended that you wear a helmet to avoid brain injuries caused by accidents. Bicycle helmets are classed according to their intended purpose, such as road riding, mountain biking, and fitness cycling.

The most recent market research study, titled "Bicycle Helmet Market," summarises essential aspects of Bicycle Helmet research in a logical manner. The report examines the Bicycle Helmet in depth, outlining the industry's most recent growth patterns and dynamics. The report's goal is to help readers assess present and future Bicycle Helmet scenarios accurately.

Top Key Players in Bicycle Helmet market: Trek Bicycle Corporation, Specialized Bicycle Components, Uvex Group, Limar, ABUS August Bremicker Söhne Kg, Hardnutz Ltd., Shenzhen ShenghongSports Co., Ltd., Airoh Helmet –Locatelli S.p.A, OrbeaS. Coop, and S.EL.EV. S.r.l.

Over the projected period, rising awareness regarding safety gears is expected to drive growth in the bicycle helmet market. 'Bicycle helmets - To wear or not to wear?' according to a study. Bicycle helmets were found to reduce head injury by 48 percent, serious head injury by 60 percent, traumatic brain injury by 53 percent, face injury by 23 percent, and the total number of cyclists who died or were seriously injured by 34 percent, according to a meta-analysis published in the journal of Accident Analysis and Prevention in 2018.

