Commission imposes anti-dumping duties on Chinese aluminium converter foil imports

Trade defence | Brussels, 8 December 2021

Today, the European Commission imposed definitive anti-dumping duties on imports of aluminium converter foil originating in the People’s Republic of China. The duties range from 15.4% to 28.5%.

Aluminium converter foil is an important commodity on the EU market with a market value of 630 million Euro. It serves, in particular, the packaging and electric car battery industries. The tariffs will help defend EU companies and workers in this sector: the imports of aluminium converter foil from China will no longer enjoy an unfair advantage over the Union industries and will compete on an equal grounding.

The investigation found that dumping by Chinese exporters had caused significant damage to EU industry. First, by forcing the Union industry to a loss-making price level and secondly, by losing market share. It found that trade defence measures to tackle such practices are necessary and in the interest of the Union to ensure continued EU production under fair and competitive conditions.

All parties concerned had full opportunities to defend their interests.

There is also a parallel anti-subsidy investigation for the same product, which is still ongoing. Definitive anti-subsidy measures, if any, will be published by January 2022.

For more information on the regulation

Imports of aluminium converter foil originating in the People’s Republic of China EU Trade Defence Policy