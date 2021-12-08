Automatic Door Sensors Market Size Worth US$ 1,857.27 million By 2027 | CAGR 5.1%: The Insight Partners

Commercial Buildings across the globe is driving the growth of Automatic Door Sensors Market.

NEW YORK, UNITED STATES, December 8, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- According to our latest market study on “Automatic Door Sensors Market Forecast to 2027 – COVID-19 Impact and Global Analysis – by Type (Microwave Sensors, Infrared Sensors, Laser Sensors, Others); Application (Residential, Commercial, Industrial, Others),” the market was valued at US$ 1,257.23 million in 2019 and is projected to reach US$ 1,857.27 million by 2027; it is expected to grow at a CAGR of 5.1% from 2020 to 2027. The report highlights key factors driving the market growth, and prominent players with their developments in the market.

The automatic doors are used in commercial premises such as theaters, hotels, shopping malls, commercial buildings, hospitals, and offices. The automatic door system is built using different sensors such as radar sensors, PIR sensors, infrared sensors, and laser sensors for number of commercial buildings. Retail outlets, sanitary, banks, and restaurants are other commercial places where automatic door systems are used. With increasing construction of above-mentioned areas, automatic door systems are installed at indoor zoning, entry doors, and restricted access areas. With rising footfall in retail outlets, offices, and banks, the need for safety and comfort of individuals is increasing, which, in turn is propelling the adoption of automatic door systems.

Growing Demand from End-Use Industries Fuels Growth of Automatic Door Sensors Market

On account of the benefits offered by automatic door sensors, they have witnessed growing demand from numerous end use industries. For instance, automatic door sensors enable automatic doors to operate hands free, which makes them an ideal solution in hospitals and food factories where sanitization is a must. As increasing number of automatic doors are being incorporated in hospitals, rise in healthcare sector is directly proportional to the growth of the automatic door sensors market.

Impact of COVID-19 Pandemic on Automatic Door Sensors Market

Asia Pacific is one of the crucial regions for the future growth of the market, owing to the existence of developing countries such as China, Japan, and India. These countries have a high industrial presence, a positive economic outlook, and favorable government policies, which provide immense growth opportunities for the automatic door sensors market. However, the ongoing COVID-19 outbreak has caused massive disruptions in the growth of various sectors of the APAC region.

According to the India Brand Equity Foundation, the healthcare market in India is expected to reach US$ 372 billion by 2022. Increasing income, favorable government health policies, and increasing development of enhanced healthcare facilities across Asia Pacific are expected to drive market growth, on account of the considerable healthcare industry in the region.

Further, the growing focus of the governments of countries such as China, India, and the UK to strengthen the local transport infrastructure, such as rail stations, airports, and metro stations is expected to increase the demand for automatic doors. Therefore, such developments are expected to bolster the growth of the market during the forecast period.

Automatic Door Sensors Market: Type

Based on type, the automatic door sensors market is segmented into microwave sensors, infrared sensors, laser sensors, and others. The microwave sensors segment dominated the market in 2019. Microwave sensors are integrated with motion detection technology and are used in automatic doors of showrooms, offices, shopping malls, multi apartment complexes, residential buildings, and warehouses, among others. Bircher Reglomat, Optex, sensinova, Ningbo VEZE Automatic Door Co., Ltd, and Disability Systems, Inc. are among the companies that provide microwave sensors for automatic doors.

Automatic Door Sensors Market: Competitive Landscape and Key Developments

BEA, BBC Bircher AG, GEZE GmbH, Hotron Ltd., MS Sedco, OPTEX Inc., Pepperl+Fuchs, Nabtesco Corporation, Ningbo Eimage Studio Equipment Co., Ltd., and TORMAX USA Inc. are among the key players in the global Automatic Door Sensors market. The leading companies focus on the expansion and diversification of their market presence, and acquisition of new customer base, thereby tapping prevailing business opportunities.

In 2021, Hotron Ltd Introduced SSR-3-ER for escape and standard sliding doors, with 3 activation outputs: current, frequency & relay.

In 2019, BBC Bircher Smart Access and Optex Co. Ltd. mutually show cased its products with the brand-new industrial door combination sensor "OAM-Explorer" from Optex and the BBC Bircher design prize awarded, contact-free switch “CleanSwitch” at BAU 2019.

