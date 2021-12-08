Stem Cell Manufacturing Market Analysis & Forecast by 2030

The scope of potential stem cell-based therapies has expanded in recent years due to advances in stem cell research.

Stem cell-based treatments have been established as a clinical standard of care for some conditions, such as hematopoietic stem cell transplants for leukemia and epithelial stem cell-based treatments for burns and corneal disorders. The scope of potential stem cell-based therapies has expanded in recent years due to advances in stem cell research.

Stem cell manufacturing market is projected to gain market growth in the forecast period. The growth in awareness toward diseases such as cancer, hematopoietic disorders, and degenerative disorders is going to drive the growth of the market. Increase in the R&D activities in pharmaceutical and biotechnology sector, stem cell therapy includes cell therapy and gene therapy along with animal biotechnology sector, for the production of better yield is likely to accelerate the growth of the stem cell manufacturing market during the forecast period

COVID-19 Impact Analysis:

• COVID-19 is an infectious disease that originated in the Hubei province of the Wuhan city in China in late December. The highly contagious disease, caused by virus, severe acute respiratory syndrome coronavirus 2 (SARS-CoV-2), is transmitted from human to human. Since the outbreak in December 2019, the disease has spread to almost 213 countries around the globe with the World Health Organization declaring it a public health emergency on March 11, 2020.

• Pharmaceutical and biotech companies together with governments around the globe are working to address the COVID-19 outbreak, from supporting the development of vaccines to planning for medicine supply chain challenges. Currently, around 115 vaccine candidates and 155 molecules are in the R&D pipeline. Moreover, commonly used drugs such as hydroxychloroquine have witnessed a dramatic surge in demand for the management of COVID-19.

Key Benefits of Report:

• This report presents the detailed analytical depiction of the stem cell manufacturing market along with current trends, opportunities, and future estimates for the investment in market.

• The report presents information related to the key drivers, restraints, and new technological development in the stem cell manufacturing market.

• The current market is analyzed from 2020 to 2028 to emphasize the stem cell manufacturing market.

• Porter’s five forces analysis illustrate the potency of buyers and suppliers in market.

• The report provides detailed analysis of the stem cell manufacturing market based on market competition and how it will take shape in upcoming years.

