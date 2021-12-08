Mobile Ticketing Market is Anticipated Growth at a CAGR of 20.5% by 2027 | Masabi Ltd, Gemalto N.V., ShowClix Inc.

Ticketing Mobile

Mobile Ticketing Market Books a Room of Scope As Rambus Develops HBM2E Solution for Samsung Electronics to Provide Highly-Precise Storage in Online Booking

#3200,SEATTLE, WASHINGTION , UNITED STATES, December 8, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The global Mobile Ticketing Market is expected to exhibit a CAGR of 20.5 % During the Forecast period (2019-2027)

Mobile ticketing gives customers a larger selection of seats, which increases their chances of selecting the exact seat they want to sit in for the big game or concert. Customers like the ability to choose many different seats for different sports at one time. With the power of a cellular phone on a laptop computer, a customer can type in all the required information for their request and get the results instantly. As a result, rising usage and adoption of mobile booking applications is likely to increase sales opportunities for the companies contributing in the mobile ticketing market. In April 2021, a major silicon IP provider, Rambus Inc., revealed that its HBM2E memory subsystem was proven to be working on Samsung’s 14/11 nm process.

Security, internet speed and use, and data security are all major concerns for the mobile ticketing market. These are the key reasons why customers are hesitant to purchase mobile tickets, stifling the mobile ticketing market's expansion. In addition, theft, security breaches, illicit spamming, and other factors are limiting the development of mobile ticketing in both rural and urban areas.

Companies Covered as part of this study include:

AEP Ticketing Solutions Srl, Rapidsoft Systems, Inc., Masabi Ltd, moovel Group GmbH, Gemalto N.V., Scheidt & Bachmann GmbH, ShowClix Inc., inmodo AB, Digital Management, Inc., and Margento B.V.

Key Developments:-

=> Key companies in the market are focused on product launches, in order to expand their product portfolio. For instance, in January 2017, Masabi Ltd. introduced JustRide Express platform for small and mid-sized transit agencies and private operators to enable Customers to purchase and display tickets quickly and securely on their smartphones.

=> Major companies in the market are involved in product launches, in order enhance their product portfolio. For instance, in April 2017, ShowClix Inc. introduced its digital assistant that acts as an always-connected digital assistant by monitoring and responding to events in real time with its rules-based technology.

Detailed Segmentation:

Global Mobile Ticketing Market, By Type:

Mobile Ticketing Application

SMS Mobile Ticketing

Global Mobile Ticketing Market, By Application:

Travel Ticket

Airline Tickets

Railway Tickets

Bus Tickets

Others

Entertainment Tickets

Hotels Booking

Others

On the geographical front, the North American region is leading the overall mobile ticketing market due to the widespread use of mobile ticketing applications by end users for booking entertainment tickets, as well as booking flights and other forms of transportation. Over the past few years, the Asia Pacific region have seen accelerated urbanization and heavy investment on public transportation services, which has resulted in a rise in the number of users able to use mobile ticketing applications for travel and entertainment.

In addition to making it easy to purchase tickets, Mobile Ticketing also has another benefit for businesses: the use of smart cards or smart phone devices to complete a fare payment. This not only reduces the risk of fraud, but makes the transaction easier and faster for everyone. Shopping, sports, festival, and music concert organizers may use mobile ticketing apps to increase ticket purchases and provide fans with the ease of buying tickets from a distant location or from the comfort of their own home, eliminating the need to wait at a ticket outlet. In February 2021, Location Sciences Group plc. announced to develop a new product which will be focused on providing data on the number of footfalls for the supermarkets in the U.K.