NGS And Metagenomics In The Human Microbiome Therapeutics Market Cause Great Developments In Growth

Human Microbiome Therapeutics Market – Opportunities And Strategies – Global Forecast To 2030

The Business Research Company’s Human Microbiome Therapeutics Market – Opportunities And Strategies – Global Forecast To 2030

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UK, December 8, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Technology is expected to be a continued driver of market growth during this period. Markets such as this one will benefit from the greater efficiencies offered by developments in this area. Technological advances in next-generation sequencing and metagenomics have increased the feasibility of analyzing the entire human microbiome therapeutics. These advances have made it possible to culture the human microbiota, isolate, and identify the anaerobes. Besides, the application of cutting-edge technologies, including the anaerobic co-culture system, metagenomics, transcriptomics and proteomics, is providing major insights into the complexity of relationships between the human microbiome therapeutics and host health and diseases. These technological advances will drive the market for human microbiome therapeutics going forward.

Companies in the human microbiome therapeutics market and research institutes are increasing the number of pipeline studies to develop anti-viral drugs for treating many disease conditions. Companies have also started investing in startups and other early-stage companies to develop pipelines for treating different diseases. In June 2020, Debiopharm, a Switzerland-based biopharmaceutical company announced its research collaboration with Takeda Pharmaceuticals, to develop human microbiome therapeutics therapeutics to treat gastrointestinal disorders.

The global human microbiome therapeutics market size is expected to reach a value of nearly $148.60 million in 2025, having increased at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 21.9% since 2023. The human microbiome therapeutics market is expected to increase from $148.60 million in 2025 to $400.00 million in 2030 having increasing at growth rate of 21.9%. Growth is forecast period is expected to drive by increase in funding, increase in prevalence of chronic diseases and technological advances.

Major players covered in the global human microbiome therapeutics market are Seres Therapeutics, Assembly Biosciences, Enterome Bioscience, Vedanta BioSciences, Second Genome Inc.

TBRC’s human microbiome therapeutics market report can be segmented by disease into infectious diseases, gastrointestinal disorders, metabolic disorders, cancers, other diseases, by sequencing technology type into targeted gene, RNA, whole-genome shotgun (WGS), others type.

Human Microbiome Therapeutics Market - By Disease (Infectious Diseases, Gastrointestinal Disorders, Metabolic Disorders, Cancers), By Sequencing Technology Type (Targeted Gene, RNA, Whole-Genome Shotgun (WGS)) And By Region, Opportunities And Strategies – Global Forecast To 2030 is one of a series of new reports from The Business Research Company that provides human microbiome therapeutics market overview, forecast human microbiome therapeutics market size and growth for the whole market, human microbiome therapeutics market segments, and geographies, human microbiome therapeutics market trends, human microbiome therapeutics market drivers, restraints, leading competitors’ revenues, profiles, and market shares.

