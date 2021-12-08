Sparkling Wine Market to Garner $ 55.80 Bn, Globally, by 2028 at 4.3 % CAGR: The Insight Partners

the insight partners - logo

NEW YORK, UNITED STATES, December 8, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- According to The Insight Partners study on “Sparkling Wine Market Forecast to 2028 – COVID-19 Impact and Global Analysis – by Type (White, Red, and Rose), Packaging Type (Bottles and Cans), and Distribution Channel (Supermarkets and Hypermarkets, Specialty Stores, Online Retail, and Others),” the market is projected to reach 55.80 billion by 2028 from 41.64 billion in 2021; it is expected to grow at a CAGR of 4.3% from 2021 to 2028. The report highlights key factors driving the market and prominent players, along with their major developments, in the market.

Report Coverage Details

Market Size Value in- US$ 41.64 Billion in 2021

Market Size Value by- US$ 55.80 Billion by 2028

Growth rate- CAGR of 4.3% from 2021-2028

Forecast Period- 2021-2028

Base Year- 2021

No. of Pages- 140

No. Tables- 79

No. of Charts & Figures- 73

Historical data available- Yes

Segments covered- Type , Packaging Type , and Distribution Channel

Regional scope- North America; Europe; Asia Pacific; Latin America; MEA

Country scope- US, UK, Canada, Germany, France, Italy, Australia, Russia, China, Japan, South Korea, Saudi Arabia, Brazil, Argentina

Report coverage- Revenue forecast, company ranking, competitive landscape, growth factors, and trends

Sparkling wine is a variant of wine with a high amount of carbon dioxide content, which adds additional bubbling to it. This leads to a significant amount of bubbles in the wine. One of the most widely popular type of sparkling wine is the Champagne is one of the most widely popular types of sparkling wine. Champagne is the name for the It is the wine manufactured from in the Champagne region in France; however, although many sparkling winemakers in the U.S.US use the this term name for their locally manufactured products as well. Sparkling wine is a variant of wine with a high amount of carbon dioxide. This leads to a significant amount of bubbles in the wine. One of the most widely popular type of sparkling wine is the Champagne. Champagne is the name for the wine manufactured from the Champagne region in France, although many sparkling winemakers in the U.S. use the term for their locally manufactured products as well.

Impact of COVID-19 Pandemic on Sparkling Wine Market

Sparkling winemakers have been significantly affected by the scarce availability of workers during the COVID-19 pandemic, which hampered their production capacity. In addition, the shutdown of wholesale markets has compelled manufacturers to rely primarily on supermarkets and e-commerce dealers to sell their sparkling wine products. Despite the pandemic, there has been a rise in the sales of rose and sparkling wine.

Based on type, the sparkling wine market has been further segmented into white, red, and rose. Based on packaging type, the market has been subsegmented into bottles and cans. Based on distribution channel, the sparkling wine market is further segmented into supermarkets and hypermarkets, specialty stores, online retail, and others. On the basis of geography, the market is broadly segmented into North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, the Middle East & Africa, and South America. The market in North America is further segmented into the US, Canada, and Mexico. The European market is subsegmented into Germany, France, Italy, the UK, Russia, and the Rest of Europe. The Asia Pacific sparkling wine market, by country, is segmented into Australia, China, India, Japan, South Korea, and the Rest of APAC. The market in the Middle East & Africa is subsegmented into South Africa, Saudi Arabia, the UAE, and the Rest of MEA. The sparkling wine market in South America is further segmented into Brazil, Argentina, and the Rest of SAM.

Sparkling Wine Market: Competitive Landscape and Key Developments

Bacardi & Company Limited; Bronco Wine Co.; Casella; Constellation Brands, Inc.; Henkell Freixenet; Chandon; Schramsberg Wineyards; Pernod Ricard Winemakers; The Sparkling Wine Co.; Treasury Wine Estates Ltd; Bottega Spa; Campari Group; and Codorniu are among the key players in the global Sparkling Wine market. The leading companies focus on the expansion and diversification of their market presence, and acquisition of new customer base, thereby tapping prevailing business opportunities.

