Artificial Intelligence (AI) & advanced Machine Learning (ML) Market Trend, and Forecast Research Report by 2028

he global Artificial Intelligence (AI) & advanced Machine Learning (ML) market size is expected to reach USD 471.39 Billion at a steady CAGR of 35.2% in 2028

SURREY, BRITISH COLUMBIA, CANADA , December 8, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The global Artificial Intelligence (AI) & advanced Machine Learning (ML) market size is expected to reach USD 471.39 Billion at a steady CAGR of 35.2% in 2028, according to latest analysis by Emergen Research. To help gain the business owner further gain business intelligence the study on the Artificial intelligence and Advanced Machine Learning market for the forecast period 2020 - 2028 brings to light data on production capability, consumption capacity, spending power, investment feasibility, and technology innovation. A thorough assessment of market performance across different regions is presented through self-explanatory graphic images, charts, and tables that add weight to corporate presentations and marketing materials. The study offers regional profiles of major vendors and extensive country-level break down to empower companies to make a wise investment decision when exploring new regions.AI and advanced ML are being used in different fields; for instance, AI-enabled Chef Watson provided by IBM is being used in kitchen by sous-chef to help develop recipes and advise human colleagues on food combinations to create unique flavors. Artificial Intelligence (AI) and advanced Machine Learning (ML) technologies are witnessing increasing demand and deployment across various fields, such as in leading-edge medical diagnostics, advanced quantum computer systems, consumer electronics, and smart personal assistants.

Machine Learning is a type of AI, which enables computers to learn without being initially programmed. This is where AI and advanced ML come into play, through the use of which, the system can improve over time and respond to changing business processes and requirements Hyperautomation can be successful only if automated business processes can adapt to changing circumstances and respond to unforeseen events. The market intelligence report gives business evangelists an authority to review the major trends, opportunities, and challenges expected to shape the future of the industry during the estimated period. The COVID-19 pandemic has fueled adoption of AI and advanced ML technologies, in which is known as “intelligent process automation” and “digital process automation”. Importantly, the study not only helps spot the major vendors but also their winning strategies.pricing analysis, profit margins, and manufacturing process developments. Rising focus on development of computer programs that can teach themselves and change and evolve when exposed to new data, is a factor driving demand for these technologies. Artificial Intelligence (AI) & advanced Machine Learning (ML) Market Size – USD 42.18 Billion in 2020, Market Growth – at a CAGR of 35.2%, Market Trends – Increased demand from BFSI sector. The report offers a comprehensive breakdown of the regional analysis of the market and subsequent country-wise analysis.

Key players in the market include NVIDIA Corporation, Prisma Labs, Inc., IBM, Google, Intel Corporation, Clarifai, Inc., Microsoft Corporation, Siemens, Netguru, and Micron Technology.

Emergen Research has segmented the global Artificial Intelligence & advanced Machine Learning market on the basis of functions, organization size, vertical, and region:

Functions Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2018–2028)

Operations

Manufacturing

Customer Support

Sales & Marketing

Research & Development

Others

Vertical Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2018–2028):

Consumer Goods & Retail

Automotive

Healthcare

BFSI

IT & Telecom

Government

Others (Education, Media & Entertainment)

End-Use Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2017-2027):

Consumer Electronics

High-End Networks

Automotive

Others

