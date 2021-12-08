Cosmetic Dentistry Market Trends, Size, Segment and Industry Growth by Forecast to 2028

Reports And Data

Growing consumer awareness regarding oral health disorders is driving the market revenue growth

NEW YORK, NY, UNITED STATES, December 8, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The global cosmetic dentistry market size reached USD 21.8 Billion in 2020 and is expected to reach USD 36.34 Billion in 2028 and register a CAGR of 6.5% over the forecast period, according to latest analysis by Reports and Data. The cosmetic dentistry market revenue growth is propelled by various factors including growing population opting for the improvement of dental aesthetics, rising trend of dental tourism globally, and increasing demand for dental implants and orthodontic appliances in developing regions. Additionally, fast adoption of 3D dentistry and minimally invasive techniques are augmenting demand for cosmetic dentistry, which further supporting the revenue growth of the global market. Increasing use of advanced materials to design dental restorations had led to the development of more natural looking teeth; thanks to the rapid technological advancements in cosmetic dentistry, promoting the revenue growth of the global market.

Cosmetic dentistry refers to any dental work that changes as well as enhances the look of one’s teeth. This treatment includes teeth whitening, reshaping, straightening, and realignment. Moreover, there are various other cosmetic dental services, which include tooth contouring and reshaping, cosmetic gum surgery, tooth colored fillings, dental implants, composite bonding, and inlays and onlays. Owing to the increasing aesthetic appeal globally, the progress of a wide array of dental procedures and techniques have been generated, catering to the specific needs of patients.

However, lack of reimbursement options for various cosmetic procedures, along with the expensive cost of dental imaging is one of the primary factors hindering the revenue growth pf the global market. Dental imaging requires high technological equipment to be used, requiring a heavy investment that is not covered by insurance companies, thereby impeding the overall revenue growth of the cosmetic dentistry market.

Top companies profiled in the global Cosmetic Dentistry industry analysis report:

Henry Schein (U.S.), DENTSPLY Sirona (U.S.), Envista Holdings (U.S.), Align Technology (U.S.), and Straumann Holdings (Switzerland).

The global pharmaceutical and healthcare industry has gained significant momentum since the COVID-19 outbreak. The global health crisis has led to an unprecedented impact on the industry and brought about major disruptions in healthcare technologies. Growing prevalence of chronic and infectious diseases worldwide, increasing cases of COVID-19 infections, enforcement of stringent norms and regulations by world-leading healthcare regulatory authorities, and increasing government initiatives towards public safety measures are major factors contributing to industry revenue growth. Rising focus of pharmaceutical companies on vaccine development, increasing COVID-19 support from international health agencies, rapidly increasing pharmaceutical and biotechnological research & development activities, and growing healthcare expenditure of consumers further propel the industry revenue growth.

Further key findings in the report

• Based on product, the dental systems & equipment segment accounted for the largest revenue share in the global cosmetic dentistry market in 2020, owing to the widespread use of various instruments including dental chairs, handpieces, and CAD/CAM technology in several cosmetic procedures.

• In terms of end use, the dental clinics and hospitals segment is predicted to register the fastest revenue CAGR in the global market between 2021 & 2028, due to rapid adoption of several advanced technologies in these settings. Furthermore, surging demand for cosmetic dentistry is expected to stimulate the demand for various dental equipment and consumables in dental hospitals and clinics, which is further supporting the revenue growth of this segment.

• Europe market is expected to dominate other regional markets in terms of revenue share during the forecast period. Growing significance of aesthetics, rapid growth of the aging population, willingness to spend out-of-pocket, and growing awareness about oral hygiene and aesthetics are some of the primary factors promoting the revenue growth of this regional market.

For the purpose of this report, Reports and Data has segmented the global cosmetic dentistry market on the basis of product, end use, and region:

Product Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion, 2018 - 2028)

• Dental Systems and Equipment

o Instrument Delivery Systems

o Dental Chairs

o Dental Handpieces

o Light Curing Equipment

o Dental Scaling Units

o Dental CAD/CAM Systems

 In-office CAD/CAM Systems

 In-lab CAD/CAM Systems

o Dental Lasers

o Dental Radiology Equipment

 Extraoral Radiology Equipment

 Intraoral Radiology Equipment

 Cone-Beam Computed Tomography (CBCT) Scanners

o Dental Implants

 Titanium Implants

 Zirconium Implants

o Dental Bridges

 Traditional Bridges

 Maryland Bridges

 Cantilever Bridges

o Dental Crowns

o Dental Veneers

o Dentures

 Fixed Dentures

 Removable Dentures

o Orthodontic Braces

 Fixed Braces

 Removable Braces

o Composites

o Bonding Agents

o Inlays and Onlays

End Use Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion, 2018 - 2028)

• Dental Hospitals and Clinics

• Dental Laboratories

• Other

Key Regional Markets Covered in the Cosmetic Dentistry Market Report:

• North America (U.S.A., Canada, Mexico)

• Europe (Italy, U.K., Germany, France, Rest of Europe)

• Asia Pacific (India, China, Japan, South Korea, Australia, Rest of APAC)

• Latin America (Chile, Brazil, Argentina, Peru, Rest of Latin America)

• Middle East & Africa (Saudi Arabia, U.A.E., South Africa, Rest of MEA)

Frequently Asked Questions Addressed in the Report:

• What is the forecast size and revenue growth rate of the global Cosmetic Dentistry market?

• What are the leading products offered by the global Cosmetic Dentistry market players?

• What are the key drivers and restraints for the global Cosmetic Dentistry market growth?

• Which regional market is expected to register the highest CAGR over the forecast period?

• What are the outcomes of the report’s SWOT and Porter’s Five Forces analyses?

Thank you for reading our report. Do connect with us in case of any more queries about the report and its customization. Our team will ensure the report is well suited to cater to your needs.

