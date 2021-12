Increase In Consumption of Non-Chocolate Segments to Bolster Cocoa Butter Demand Unveils Fact.MR

Global cocoa butter market is expected to soar exponentially and is projected to create an absolute $ opportunity of around US$ 2.5 Bn By 2028.

The preference for natural and high quality texturizing agents among food & beverage and personal care manufacturers is increasing. Thus, customized cocoa butter to suit consumer preferences and palate is on the rise. In terms of competition, cocoa butter variants are becoming increasingly popular due to increasing health consciousness amongst end users and cost-effectiveness amongst manufacturers. Demand for cocoa butter is expected to soar exponentially and is projected to create an absolute $ opportunity of around US$ 2.5 Bn during forecast period 2019 – 2028.Increased focus on sharper profit margins by cocoa growers in major producing countries such as Côte d'Ivoire and Ghana, is taking the cocoa, cocoa butter and processed cocoa markets to a more organized level and highlighting the presence of a normalized supply chain and opaque commodity trade. Countries like Indonesia, Vietnam and Malaysia are embracing the considerable growth in cocoa beans processing and have emerged as potential pockets of opportunities in the confectionery sector for the cocoa butter market. The cocoa butter market survey offers insights on the most pertitent aspects concerning future demand and sales trajectory.Key Takeaways of Global Cocoa Butter Market Deodorized type cocoa butter accounts for more than half of the market share and is expected to show significant growth during period of forecast, due to increased demand from food and beverages manufacturers.Confectionary application of cocoa butter is a major contributor to the global cocoa butter consumption and is projected to grow 1.7X during the forecast period, owing to its increased demand in animal feed industry.Cocoa butter market in Europe holds more than half of the market share. Moreover, increasing consumer inclination towards cocoa butter is projected to propel the market at a notable growth rate as compared to other regions.Conventional nature of cocoa butter holds more than 90% of market share. However, organic trends are pushing the growth of organic cocoa butter resulting in increasing market share of organic cocoa butter during forecast period.According to The National Entrepreneurship Development Company Limited (NEDCO), cocoa market is expected to be pegged at 4.5 MMT, by 2020 which will boost the cocoa butter production in coming years.Cocoa Butter Market: SegmentationFactMR's study has done the segmentation of cocoa butter market on the basis of product type, product form, nature, end use and region.Product TypeNaturalDeodorizedSemi-deodorizedProduct FormBlocksPowderLiquidNatureOrganicConventionalEnd UseFood & Beverage IndustryBakeryFrozen DessertsNutritional DrinksOthersPharmaceuticalsPersonal Care & CosmeticsRegionNorth AmericaLatin AmericaWestern EuropeEastern EuropeAsia Pacific Excluding Japan (APEJ)JapanMiddle East and Africa (MEA)Market Leaders to Leverage Strength of Strategic ExpansionsIn recent years, manufacturers and food brands are expanding their production capabilities and entering potential markets to gain more share in the global market. To develop new applications of cocoa butter , companies are investing money in research and development to strengthen their position in new application areas. In addition, legislation in these regions is slightly more relaxed as compared to developed regions such as Western Europe and North America and offer more freedom for the development and launch of new products.For instance, in January 2018, the company Cargill Inc., which is an agro-ingredients based company expanded its cocoa butter products portfolio investment in India, due to India's strong market potential in cocoa butter market.Find More Valuable Insights on the Global Cocoa Butter MarketFact.MR, in its new offering, provides an unbiased analysis of the global market for cocoa butter, with historical data on demand (2014-2018) and expected projections for the period (2019-2028). The cocoa butter report discloses compelling insights into the demand for cocoa butter based on product type i.e. natural, deodorized and semi-deodorized, product form (blocks, powder, liquid), nature (organic, conventional) end use (food & beverages industry, pharmaceuticals, personal care and cosmetics), across 7 key regions and 22 + countries.