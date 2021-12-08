Liquid Nutritional Supplement Market Surpass US$ 32,286.12 Million by 2027 Says, The Insight Partners

Liquid Nutritional Supplement Market

Liquid Nutritional Supplement Market to Reach US$ 32,286.12 at a CAGR of 5.1% in 2027

NEW YORK, UNITED STATES, December 8, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- According to The Insight Partners market research study titled ‘Liquid Nutritional Supplement Market to 2027 - Global Analysis and Forecast by Product, Ingredient, Age Group, Route of Administration, Distribution Channel and Geography. The global liquid nutritional supplement market is expected to reach US$ 32,286.12 Mn in 2027 from US$ 20,821.15 Mn in 2018. The market is estimated to grow with a CAGR of 5.1% from 2019-2027. The report highlights the trends prevalent in the global liquid nutritional supplement market and the factors driving the market along with those that act as challenges to its growth.

Strategic Insights:

Report Coverage (Details)

Market Size Value in (US$ 20,821.15 million in 2018)

Market Size Value by (US$ 32,286.12 million in 2027)

Growth Rate (CAGR of 5.1% from 2019 to 2027)

Forecast Period (2019-2027)

Base Year (2019)

No. of Pages (212)

No. Tables (111)

No. of Charts & Figures (79)

Segments covered (by Product, Ingredient, Age Group, Route of Administration, Distribution Channel and Geography)

Regional scope (North America; Europe; Asia Pacific; Latin America; MEA)

Country scope (US, UK, Canada, Germany, France, Italy, Australia, Russia, China, Japan, South Korea, Saudi Arabia, Brazil, Argentina)

Report coverage (Revenue forecast, company ranking, competitive landscape, growth factors, and trends)

Liquid nutritional supplements are dietary supplements that are available in liquefied form. They are generally used to improve body metabolism to decrease incidents of lifestyle disorders. They are principally used by consumers that are incapable of consuming dietary supplements in capsule, thick gel, and solid tablet forms. The growth of the global liquid nutritional supplement market is attributed to the growing consumption of liquid nutritional supplements and rising incidence of chronic diseases. However, unpredictable side effects of liquid nutritional supplements is the major factor hindering the market growth.

Growing Consumption of Liquid Nutritional Supplements to Drive Global Liquid Nutritional Supplement Market Growth

Developments in the life sciences and food industries have resulted in a vital transformation that has allowed introduction of liquid nutrition supplements. Incorporation of various essential nutrients, such as vitamins, minerals, and proteins, in a single nutritional supplement drink leads to high preference for these drinks among people. Technological developments have also enabled manufacturers to introduce ready-to-drink nutritional liquids that rule out the efforts required in preparing the drink.

The popularity of liquid nutritional supplements is increasing among all the age groups, such as adults, children, and elderlies. While the consumption of these drinks is more common among the adults as they require more nutrition to balance their stressful lifestyles, easy consumption, handling, and storage are further boosting their popularity among the population of other age groups. The adult group of people includes working population, athletes, sports players, lactating mothers, pregnant women, fitness enthusiasts, and others. The ready-to-drink liquids can be stored for a longer period of time and consumed whenever required, thereby saving time of consumers. The demand for medical supplements in the liquid forms, such as of juices and milkshakes, are growing among the all age groups of people.

The COVID-19 crisis has overburdened public health systems in many countries and highlighted the strong need for sustainable investment in health systems. As the COVID-19 pandemic progresses, the healthcare industry is expected to see a drop in growth. The life sciences segment thrives due to increased demand for invitro diagnostic products and rising research and development activities worldwide.

In terms of product, the global liquid nutritional supplement market is segmented into additional supplement, medical supplement and sport nutrition. In 2018, the additional supplement segment held largest share of the market. However, the sports nutrition segment is estimated to register the highest CAGR during the forecast period.

Based on ingredient, the global liquid nutritional supplement market is segmented into botanical, vitamins, minerals, proteins & amino acids and others. The vitamins segment held the largest market share in 2018. However, botanicals segment is estimated to grow at the fastest rate during the forecast period.

Based on age group, the global liquid nutritional supplement market is segmented into infant, children, adults, and old age. The adults segment held the largest market share in 2018. However, old age segment is estimated to register the highest CAGR during the forecast period.

Liquid Nutritional Supplement Market: Competitive Landscape and Key Developments

Abbott, ADM, Amway, Herbalife International of America, Inc., Arkopharma, Glanbia Nutritionals, Liquid Health, Inc., Bayer AG, Nature's Bounty Co, and GlaxoSmithKline and others. The market has carried out various organic and inorganic growth strategies in the market.

