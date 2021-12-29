David Gary Morrison on What Small Business Owners Need to Know About Disinfectants
David Gary Morrison discussed what small business owners need to know about disinfectantsBOCA RATON, FL, USA, December 29, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Small business owners need to know about disinfectants, David Gary Morrison says.
There is a very simple reason why this is so:
Customers who get the impression hygiene is lacking when they visit a business establishment never come back.
This principle is true of all kinds of businesses, not just restaurants, gyms, clinics, and daycare centers.
A Harris Interactive survey found that 94 percent of American consumers will never come back to a business once they encounter dirty restrooms. That shouldn't surprise anyone.
Fun fact, 58 percent of American consumers will stop doing business when they find evidence of poor hygiene outside of restrooms?
Killing germs is essential for maintaining sales. However, that's not all. A study by a health insurance company found that a company that put out hand sanitizing stations for its office employees had 8 percent fewer sick days and 30 percent lower claims against their health insurance policy.
Keeping one's business clean and hygienic maintains one's top line revenues and lowers one's overhead. So, be sure that the janitorial staff gives everything a quick once-over every week.
Not so fast, says David Gary Morrison. Viruses and bacteria that spread disease don't necessarily hang out in obvious places. Sure, there are infectious microorganisms on plumbing fixtures, food prep surfaces, shower stalls, locker benches, diaper changing tables, and door handles, but there are also disease-causing pathogens on floors, ceilings, and in grout, on ceilings, on upholstery, and even on cash registers and computers.
What is even worse, pathogens can lurk inside cracks and crevices, depending on temperature and humidity, in some cases for days and weeks.
The disinfectants that work best for one's business should be chosen in consultation with an expert. One needs to know about disinfectants and how to disperse them into every nook and cranny in one's building that can harbor microbes that cause disease, decay, and odor.
One also needs to have experts on call just in case there's a sanitation emergency that could potentially shut one's business down.
These are the reasons that contracting one's maintenance and sanitation needs with vendors who have trained, licensed, bonded, dependable staff is imperative, David Gary Morrison explains. Disinfectants and disinfection are too important to play around with. Keeping one's business sparkling clean and odor-free keeps one's customers coming back. Killing germs and keeping every surface in one's building free of germs protects one, their employees, and their customers from potentially deadly disease.
