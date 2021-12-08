Submit Release
St. Albans // Fatal ATV Crash

STATE OF VERMONT

DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY

VERMONT STATE POLICE

 

NEWS RELEASE

FATAL MOTOR VEHICLE CRASH

 

CASE#:  21A2007041                                       

RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Trooper Seth Boudreau     

STATION: St. Albans

CONTACT#: 802 524 5993

 

DATE/TIME: December 7, 2021 at 1723 hours

STREET:  Messier Rd.

TOWN: Franklin

LANDMARK AND/OR CROSS STREETS: Barnum Rd.

WEATHER: Clear

ROAD CONDITIONS: Ice covered / Class 4 Road

 

VEHICLE #1

OPERATOR: Juvenile

 

VEHICLE YEAR: 2007

VEHICLE MAKE: Honda

VEHICLE MODEL: TRX420EE

DAMAGE TO VEHICLE #1: Front end and handle bar damage

INJURIES: Fatal

 

SUMMARY OF CRASH:

 

On December 7, 2021 at 1723 hours, Vermont State Police received a call regarding an ATV crash that occurred on Messier Road near the intersection of Barnum Road. Messier Road is a class 4 road that is not maintained. Investigation revealed that a juvenile was operating a 2007 Honda TRX425EE while traveling south on Messier Rd. The operator lost control of the ATV and crashed into a tree. The crash ultimately resulted in the death of the juvenile. VSP was assisted by Missisquoi Valley Rescue and Franklin Rescue during this crash.

 

 

 

