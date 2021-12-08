St. Albans // Fatal ATV Crash
STATE OF VERMONT
DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY
VERMONT STATE POLICE
NEWS RELEASE
FATAL MOTOR VEHICLE CRASH
CASE#: 21A2007041
RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Trooper Seth Boudreau
STATION: St. Albans
CONTACT#: 802 524 5993
DATE/TIME: December 7, 2021 at 1723 hours
STREET: Messier Rd.
TOWN: Franklin
LANDMARK AND/OR CROSS STREETS: Barnum Rd.
WEATHER: Clear
ROAD CONDITIONS: Ice covered / Class 4 Road
VEHICLE #1
OPERATOR: Juvenile
VEHICLE YEAR: 2007
VEHICLE MAKE: Honda
VEHICLE MODEL: TRX420EE
DAMAGE TO VEHICLE #1: Front end and handle bar damage
INJURIES: Fatal
SUMMARY OF CRASH:
On December 7, 2021 at 1723 hours, Vermont State Police received a call regarding an ATV crash that occurred on Messier Road near the intersection of Barnum Road. Messier Road is a class 4 road that is not maintained. Investigation revealed that a juvenile was operating a 2007 Honda TRX425EE while traveling south on Messier Rd. The operator lost control of the ATV and crashed into a tree. The crash ultimately resulted in the death of the juvenile. VSP was assisted by Missisquoi Valley Rescue and Franklin Rescue during this crash.
