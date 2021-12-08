DOT News Release: KONA LOW UPDATE ON STATE ROUTES, DEC. 7

Newsroom Posted on Dec 7, 2021 in Latest News

HONOLULU – The Hawaii Department of Transportation (HDOT) reports the following closures on state routes as the Kona Low continues to impact the Hawaiian Islands:

Maui

Both lanes of Kekaulike Avenue between mile marker 8 (vicinity of Maui Wedding Flowers) and Alae Road are closed. Major utility repairs to remove fallen trees from power lines and replace downed poles have been completed, additional utility work is ongoing. HDOT is working to remove debris. Next steps will be repair of a section where the guardrail and shoulder were washed away. Due to continued rain in the area, HDOT asks residents to use area cross streets to access their homes.

Oahu

Single lane closure of Farrington Highway near Makua Cave expected to continue as the crew works to clear landslide and rockfall debris and wash down the road.

Additional closures may be announced as the Flood Watch remains in effect for Oahu and Kauai through this afternoon. Any impacts to state transportation facilities will be posted to https://hidot.hawaii.gov/weather-traffic/

To report a concern on a state road, such as potholes, please use the following numbers during business hours (Monday through Friday, 7:45 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.):

Hawaii Island – 808-935-8866

Maui, Molokai, Lanai – 808-873-3535

Oahu – 808-831-6714, After hours 808-485-6200

Kauai – 808-241-3000

Email complaints may be submitted through [email protected] or [email protected] (Oahu only).

If you come across an emergency situation on a roadway, such as a downed power line or fast moving water, retreat to a safe distance and call 9-1-1.###