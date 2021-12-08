Vigna Law Group: Discusses the retropubic sling ‘prototype’ injury

Dr. Greg Vigna

Women with serious injuries caused by the Boston Scientific Advantage Fit and Ethicon TVT Cases are being filed across the country with symptoms of Ilioinguinal neuralgia and pudendal neuralgia” — Greg Vigna, MD, JD

SANTA BARBARA, CA, UNITED STATES, December 8, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- “Women with serious injuries caused by the Boston Scientific Advantage Fit and Ethicon TVT Exact cases are being filed across the country with symptoms of Ilioinguinal neuralgia and pudendal neuralgia. When these diagnoses occur together, that case is considered as the ‘prototype’ retropubic sling case that will lead the retropubic slings down the same winding road to extinction that polypropylene transobturator sling are taking now”…Greg Vigna, MD, JD

Greg Vigna, MD, JD, practicing physician, national pharmaceutical injury attorney, and Certified Life Care Planner states, “Boston Scientific, Ethicon, and Coloplast to this day have not provided specific warning that a properly positioned retropubic sling may cause ilioinguinal neuralgia, pudendal neuralgia, and obturator neuralgia that has been describe in the literature for over a decade.”

Dr. Vigna continues, “Persistent disabling neuropathic pain from retropubic slings used for the treatment of stress urinary incontinence ultimately results in complete mesh removal including the arms by urogynecologist as this procedure is within the skill set of most urogynecologist in the United States. In a vast majority of women with persistent neuropathic pain following complete retropubic sling removal the diagnosis of ilioinguinal neuralgia and pudendal neuralgia are often made well after complete mesh removal by other specialties including interventional pain physicians from Physical Medicine and Rehabilitation or Anesthesiology.” Dr. Vigna adds, “Our retropubic sling clients are being diagnosed with ilioinguinal neuralgia, obturator neuralgia, and pudendal neuralgia following properly positioned retropubic slings and each of these diagnoses have finally been recognized as complications caused by the arms of retropubic slings by the 2020 Joint Position Statement for the Management of Mesh-Related Complications for the FPMRS Specialist by the American Urogynecological Society (AUGS) and the International Urogynecological Association. We feel good about our growing retropubic sling docket and are filing cases in jurisdictions that require either the consumer expectation test or risk-utility test for defective design as we have safer alternative designs which in the case of ilioinguinal neuralgia would eliminate the risk of injury or substantially reduce the risk of pudendal neuralgia and obturator neuralgia.”

Dr. Vigna concludes, “Time is on our side because disabling neuropathic pain from retropubic slings are being made across the country by specialist with the knowledge of neuropathic pain pelvic pain who have filled the void created by the inaction of AUGS to meet their responsibility in caring for the injured that occurred on their watch. It is clear that AUGS cares little about the complications of retropubic slings that they are paid to implant given the fact that ilioinguinal neuralgia can be confirmed by an ultrasound guided injection of local anesthetic in the office in less than two minutes with little to no risks.” Dr. Vigna is a California and Washington DC lawyer with Martin Baughman, PLLC, a national pharmaceutical injury law firm in Dallas, focus on the neurological injuries caused by transvaginal mesh devices including pudendal neuralgia, obturator neuralgia, ilioinguinal neuralgia, and Complex Regional Pain Syndrome. To learn more on the anatomical basis for TOT injury or irritation to the obturator and pudendal nerve and the treatments of obturator and pudendal neuralgia click here:

https://vignalawgroup.com/ebooks/pelvic-mesh-pain/#page=59

Click here for a FREE BOOK on Vaginal Mesh Pain : https://vignalawgroup.com/publications/

Click her for Podcast from the Vigna Law Group:

https://vignalawgroup.com/news/podcasts/

For articles, video resources, and information visit the Pudendal Neuralgia Educational Portal

(https://pudendalportal.lifecare123.com/) or https://tvm.lifecare123.com/.

Click here for information regarding sling related

complications: https://tvm.lifecare123.com/slingebook.html

https://www.augs.org/assets/1/6/Joint_Position_Statement_on_the_Management_of.99428.pdf